India vs Afghanistan Match Prediction: Who will win today's 3rd T20I match?

Only one T20I stands between India and the long-awaited 2024 T20 World Cup. That T20I will be played against Afghanistan on Wednesday, January 17 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

It's been close to two decades since India tasted T20 World Cup success, and more than a decade since they won an ICC trophy. Only the highest is expected of the team, and they haven't lived up to their potential despite a series of bilateral wins that have emphasized their stature and dominance.

The first two T20Is were routine affairs for the Men in Blue. They won both matches by comfortable six-wicket margins, and a win while batting first is a box that is yet to be ticked off. Rohit Sharma will hope that Afghanistan don't win the toss and elect to bat, for that will be a bigger hit to India's T20 World Cup preparations than it seems.

Nevertheless, changes are on the cards for both teams, with the fate of the series already decided. The M Chinnaswamy Stadium's short boundaries, fast outfield, and true pitch will also be factors as India and Afghanistan strive to give deserving players the chance to impress.

While the contest might not have much riding on it in the short term, it will give tons of insight into the two teams' plans for the marquee ICC event. And a win for the visitors will go a long way in furthering their ascent in international cricket.

Can India seal a 3-0 whitewash at home? Or will Afghanistan push another world-class international team to the limit?

IND vs AFG 2023: Last chance for Team India to finetune T20I plans

Afghanistan haven't shown up in both departments in the series so far, and that's been the major reason behind their one-sided losses.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz is the lynchpin in the batting lineup, but he hasn't been anywhere close to his best. He will welcome batting at the Chinnaswamy against an Indian team that might have a couple of fresh faces in their bowling attack.

Some of Afghanistan's shortcomings can be attributed to Gurbaz's failures, but not all. The middle order looks undercooked, and captain Ibrahim Zadran's approach in the powerplay isn't helping matters. The visitors haven't been able to string together partnerships at a good clip, giving India a firm hold of the contest throughout.

It's hard to see Afghanistan being able to upset India in the third and final T20I, even if Zadran wins the toss and opts to chase. The Men in Blue have a deep batting lineup and six bowling options, most of whom are in good form. They also have players, such as Rohit Sharma, who are due.

Anything can happen in a game of cricket, and Afghanistan are slowly becoming one of the best sides in the world. However, they are the distinct underdogs right now, and a convincing Indian win seems the most likely outcome.

Prediction: India to win the 3rd T20I vs Afghanistan.

