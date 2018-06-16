Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
India vs Afghanistan: Why Afghanistan spinners performed below expectations

Why the Afghanistan spinners didn't ball well in the test match

Ameya Vaidya
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 16 Jun 2018, 13:10 IST
2.62K

Image result for india vs afghanistan test

The Indo-Afghan test match was a historic occasion as the Afghanistan team were playing their first match in the history. The Afghanistan players, especially Mujeeb ur Rahman and Rashid Khan had a shown lot of promise in the IPL. It was quite a disappointing match for Afghanistan as they lost in 2 days by an innings and 262 runs.

Their batting performance was dismal. But, what upset the fans was their widely known spin-bowling failed to live up to the expectations. The game was played on a pitch which didn't offer much turn to the spinners and they kept on bowling all over the pitch. 

Further, their problems were aggravated by the Indian batsmen who came down the track and made them bowl under tremendous pressure. The silver lining for the Afghanistan team was that their pacers Wafadar and Ahmadzai bowled extremely tight and restricted India to 474 in the first innings.

Let us have a look at why the Afghanistan spinners performed below expectations.


India vs Afghanistan Indian Cricket Team Afghanistan Cricket Rashid Khan Mujeeb ur Rahman
