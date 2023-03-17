India vs Australia, 1st ODI: Toss result and playing XIs for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Following the conclusion of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023, the action now shifts to one-dayers as India take on Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, March 17.

Both teams, who have sealed their World Test Championship (WTC) final spots, will resume preparations for the ODI World Cup to be played in India later in the year.

The Men in Blue will be without skipper Rohit Sharma for the first game, so all-rounder Hardik Pandya gets another chance to lead the team. KL Rahul has retained his place in the ODI team as well, but he will be under pressure to prove his form. With the return of Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel to the one-day squad, India will be spoilt for choice in the spin department.

Australia will miss the services of skipper Pat Cummins and fast bowler Josh Hazlewood. They will depend on the experienced duo of Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa to deliver with the ball. In Steve Smith, David Warner, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, and Glenn Maxwell, they have a strong batting line-up.

Today's IND vs AUS toss result

India have won the toss and opted to bowl first. Speaking about the decision, Hardik Pandya said:

“It is a good track and dew factor will be there. We feel we will do well in the second innings.”

ICC @ICC India have won the toss and elected to field in the first #INDvAUS ODI. India have won the toss and elected to field in the first #INDvAUS ODI. https://t.co/CWGokbrVw5

India are going in with four quicks and two spinners in Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav.

For Australia, Alex Carey is sick so he has gone home. Josh Inglis comes in. David Warner is not yet fully fit, so Mitch Marsh will open the batting.

IND vs AUS - Today's match playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (w), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami.

Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (w), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

Today's IND vs AUS pitch report

According to Murali Kartik and Ajit Agarkar, there’s a nice even covering of grass, very firm, and will play well for 100 overs. There should be some bounce and spinners may not be in the game. Wankhede is always a chasing ground, especially with the dimensions.

Today's IND vs AUS match players list

India squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat

BCCI @BCCI



Snapshots from the same 📸📸



#INDvAUS #TeamIndia trained at the Wankhede Stadium ahead of the 1st ODI against Australia.Snapshots from the same 📸📸 #TeamIndia trained at the Wankhede Stadium ahead of the 1st ODI against Australia.Snapshots from the same 📸📸#INDvAUS https://t.co/UuaBhjbCaC

Australia squad: Steven Smith (c), David Warner, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis, Nathan Ellis

IND vs AUS - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Nitin Menon, KN Ananthapadmanabhan

TV umpire: Virender Sharma

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

Poll : 0 votes