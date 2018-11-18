India Vs Australia, 1st T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips

England v India - 3rd Vitality International T20

India will play the first T20I match of the series against Australia on 21st November, Wednesday. Indian skipper Virat Kohli is now back in the squad to lead the side for the Australia tour after taking a small break from limited overs during Windies T20I series against India.

Let us have a look at the Fantasy Cricket Tips ahead of the first encounter:

Match Date: 21st November, Wednesday.

Match Time: 5:50 pm Local Time

Match Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane, Australia.

Predicted Playing 11:

INDIA

Probable Playing 11: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Jasprit Bumrah.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Umesh Yadav.

AUSTRALIA

Probable Playing 11: Aaron Finch (C), Alex Carey (WK), Chris Lynn, D Arcy Short, Ben McDermott, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Billy Stanlake, Andrew Tye, and Adam Zampa.

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch (C), Alex Carey (WK), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, D Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, and Adam Zampa.

Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Wicket-Keeper: Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik was very impressive throughout the series against West Indies. He helped India win the first T20I of that series for India by scoring a brilliant knock of 31 runs from 34 balls after the collapse of the top-order. On that day, he played very sensible cricket and proved his worth in the team.

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Aaron Finch, Lokesh Rahul, and Chris Lynn

In the 2nd T20I of the last series, Rohit Sharma played a brilliant knock of 111* runs from just 61 balls including 8 fours and 7 sixes. Now, he holds the record of most number of T20I centuries in the world.

And in the same game, Shikhar Dhawan also played a supportive knock of 43 runs from 41 balls. Dhawan followed that up with a man of the match performance in the final T20I.

Apart from them, KL Rahul, with a massive strike rate of 152.53 in the T20I format, cannot be replaced from the playing 11. This trio is a must-pick.

On the other hand, Aaron Finch and Chris Lynn are the regular run-scorers for their side. So, any combination from the above set of batsmen would be fine.

All-Rounders: Krunal Pandya and Marcus Stoinis.

Krunal Pandya recently made his debut in the 1st T20I against the West Indies as he scored the winning runs for India in that match with a quick knock of 21 runs from just 9 balls. In the same game, he also took the wicket of Kieron Pollard. And he is the only all-rounder left in the squad with amazing fielding skills.

Aussie all-rounder Marcus Stoinis recently took 8 wickets in the three-match ODI series against South Africa, along with which he scored 79 runs. They both can also be a part of the playing 11.

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Andrew Tye, and Billy Stanlake.

India's chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav and the leggie Yuzvendra Chahal have demolished many good teams like South Africa and England in ODIs and T20Is they have played in the recent past. Their variations can trouble any batsman who is present on the crease.

Jasprit Bumrah is one of the best death bowlers in world cricket today. Most of the batsmen find him difficult to face his toe-breaking yorkers. For the Aussies, Andrew Tye, and Billy Stanlake are the regular-wicket takers. So, any combination of these bowlers can be included in the playing 11.

Key Players to Choose Captain and Vice-Captain:

Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Aaron Finch, Lokesh Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Chris Lynn, and Marcus Stoinis