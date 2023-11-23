India vs Australia, 1st T20I: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

India and Australia will face each other in the first game of their five-match T20I series on Thursday, November 23. The Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam will host the clash.

India have rested many of their major players after a gruelling campaign in the recently-concluded ICC ODI World Cup. In the absence of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya, the onus is now on Suryakumar Yadav to lead the team from the front. Suryakumar is set to become the 13th captain for India in the T20I format.

The series is also a chance for the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh to show their mettle at the highest level. The series marks the beginning of India’s preparations for the T20 World Cup, to be played in 2024 in the West Indies and the United States of America.

Suryakumar, in the pre-match press conference, said that India should play aggressive cricket and enjoy themselves out there.

Australia will be captained by Matthew Wade, who averages more than 50 in T20Is against India. The stand-in skipper said that the Aussies will give rest to a few of their players who played in the World Cup.

Wade also said that Australia would not put Travis Head under any sort of pressure to play in the series opener. Tanveer Sangha, Aaron Hardie, Matthew Short are some of the players who will be keen to perform in challenging conditions on Indian soil.

India vs Australia Match Details

Match: India vs Australia, 1st T20I, Australia tour of India

Date and Time: November 23, 2023, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

India vs Australia Pitch Report

The venue has hosted three completed T20Is thus far. The average score at the venue is around 130, which suggests that a high-scoring match may not be on the cards. Chasing may turn out to be tough in case the target is above 150.

India vs Australia Weather Report

Playing conditions will be cloudy, but there is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 27-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the high-70s throughout.

India vs Australia Probable XIs

India

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan/Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Australia

Matthew Short, Matthew Wade (WK), Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Nathan Ellis, Sean Abbott, Tanveer Sangha, Kane Richardson, Jason Behrendorff

India vs Australia Match Prediction

Australia will go into the match as favorites as they have quite a few of their key players in the squad. India do not have a full-strength team and might struggle to beat the Aussies in the opening match.

Prediction: Australia to win the match.

India vs Australia Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sports 18

Live Streaming: Jio Cinemas

