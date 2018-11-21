×
Australia vs India, 1st T20I: Who said what after India lost by 4 runs via D/L method

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
News
21 Nov 2018, 19:16 IST


Jason Behrendorff in action during the 1st T20I between Australia and India
Jason Behrendorff in action during the 1st T20I between Australia and India

It was a cracking game of cricket that saw everything: batting fireworks, tight bowling, even some rain in the middle. But in the end, the age-old pair of "evil twins" - Duckworth and Lewis - saw the visitors falling short of the revised target by just four runs.

Earlier, Australia had to prematurely end their innings at 158/4 off 17 overs, after heavy showers prevented the last three overs from being played. The revised D/L target for India was then raised to 174 in 17 overs.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul failed to strike big, but Shikhar Dhawan responded with a fine 76, accompanied by okay-ish efforts from Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant. However, they all were dismissed at crucial moments, leaving India too much to chase at the fag end of their innings and not enough people with the ability to do so.

India needed 13 in the last over, but Krunal Pandya's and Dinesh Karthik's dismissals meant it was game, set, match for the hosts in the opening encounter of the series.

Here are the most significant reactions to the game:

Virat Kohi: "Lot of Indians came in to support us, which is always the case anywhere we play. It was a close game, exciting one for the crowd to watch, and for the players as well. Was a see-saw battle. Started well with the bat, fumbled in the middle overs, in the end we thought we'll win with Pant and Karthik but it changed again with Pant's dismissal. That's how it goes in the game. What we can do is learn from them and get back better."

Aaron Finch: "Thought the boys played really well, especially in the middle overs with the bat. Showed a lot of courage to take it on. Some of our bowling was outstanding under pressure. Stoinis been practising a lot. It's one strength he wants to add to his bowling. Going with three frontline quicks, and one all-rounder in Stoinis, he is the one we wanted to do that job at the end. And he did it beautifully."

Ravichandran Ashwin:

Shane Warne:

Micheal Clarke:

Harsha Bhogle:

Harbhajan Singh:

Jimmy Neesham:

Also, statistician Umang Pabari reminded us of the important landmark reached by Shikhar Dhawan in the match:

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
I was married to Sachin then fell in Love with Kohli now secretly dating AB
Contact Us Advertise with Us