India vs Australia 2017: Virat Kohli heaps praise on Cheteshwar Pujara in post match press conference

The third Test between India and Australia ended in a draw.

What’s the story?

the third Test between India and Australia ended in a stalemate at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi as Australia survived the wrath of the Indian spinners on the final day’s play.

During the post-match press-conference, Indian captain Virat Kohli spoke on a number of matters ranging from the result of the Test to the player’s performances on the field. Kohli heaped praise on Cheteshwar Pujara and said that he is one of the most dependable batsmen in the team.

“You know, sometimes I feel really bad for him. People don't understand his importance in this team and what a valuable player he is for us. He is the most composed player we have in the team, he is willing to grind for his runs he doesn’t mind batting under pressure and he likes batting for long, so someone like that is priceless to have in the team,” said Kohli

He has been outstanding this season and has contributed throughout. People need to stand up and take notice of what he’s done this season. I hope he can continue till next match as well,” he continued

In case you didn’t know...

Pujara played a marathon innings as he scored a magnificent double century during the first innings of the Test. He broke numerous records en-route his knock of 202 which consisted of 21 fours and no sixes.

Details:

He took 525 deliveries to reach the figure and by doing so he broke the record of the most number of deliveries taken by an Indian batsman in a test innings and the most number of deliveries by any batsman in India.

He formed a 199 run partnership for the 8th wicket along with Saha and broke a 69-year-old record by doing so.

En-route his knock of 202, Pujara became the first Indian batsman to score 2000 runs in a single first-class season. He has also scored the most runs in the 2016-17 season going past Virat Kohli.

He also went on to equal the record of the most number of first-class centuries in a single season by He joining Vijay Merchant on top of the list.

What’s next?

India and Australia will have all to play for in the final Test of the series which will take place in Dharamsala from 25-29th March.

Author’s take

Pujara has been phenomenal for the Indian cricket team over the past few months and has become one of the most dependable batsmen in the team.

With over 2000 runs in the first-class season, he has not been given enough credit for his performances and like Kohli said, people need to start taking notice of what he’s done. Let’s hope he can continue his supreme run of form in the final Test in Dharamsala as well.