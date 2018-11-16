×
India tour of Australia 2018 to be telecasted on four channels

Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
News
2.21K   //    16 Nov 2018, 20:59 IST

India will visit Australia to play four Tests, three ODIs matches and three T20Is
India will visit Australia to play four Tests, three ODIs matches and three T20Is

Fox Sports and Sony Pictures Sports Network, who are official broadcaster for all Cricket Australia events including BBL, Domestic Cricket and International tours on Australian soil recently revealed the broadcast details for India's tour of Australia, which comprises of four Tests, three ODI's and three T20I matches starting November 21.

Fox Sports will provide ad-free broadcast on its channels in Australia, while Sony Network will adopt the multi-language strategy, which has been a huge success in recent times and is being used by most cricket broadcasters in the country. As per the official schedule release on its website, the broadcaster has dedicated four channels for the Australia tour.

India Tour of Australia 2018

As per schedule, the Indian cricket team will visit Australia to play four Test matches, three One Day Internationals (ODIs) matches and three Twenty20 International (T20I) matches.

They will begin their tour with T20I series against Aussies between 21 and 25 November 2018, with the Gabba set to be the launching pad for their international assignment on November 21, followed by the second game at MCG on November 23. While the third and final T20I is set to be in Sydney Cricket Ground on November 25.

After the T20I series, both teams will face each other in the longest format of the game between December 6 and January 7.

The first Test match between India and Australia will be played between December 06-10, 2018, at the Adelaide Oval. This will be followed by the second Test, from December 14-18, 2018, at the Perth Stadium.

After that, they will revisit Melbourne Cricket Stadium for the Boxing Day Test between December 26-30, 2018. While Sydney Cricket Ground will host the fourth and last Test of the series between January 03-07, 2019.

Before wrapping up the tour both will face each other in the three One Day International matches in Sydney (January 12), Adelaide (January 15) and Melbourne (January 18).

Sony Pictures will broadcast all Test, ODI and T20I matches with English Commentary on Sony Six and Sony Six HD. While Hindi lovers can see live action on Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD. While they will also live stream all games on their OTT platform Sony Liv.

Fox Sports viewers can enjoy every match of this tour without ad breaks in HD, on FOX CRICKET and in 4K on Foxtel 4K (Channel 444).

Australia vs India 2018-19 Team India Australia Cricket Team Virat Kohli Aaron Finch BCCI
Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
