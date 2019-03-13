×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

India vs Australia 2019: 3 mistakes by India that cost them the ODI series

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
489   //    13 Mar 2019, 22:53 IST

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli

Australia came for fifth ODI after a strong performance in the last game. Especially after winning the record chase at Mohali, they clearly looked the strong side in the decider. The Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bat first.

Usman Khawaja continued his brilliance with the bat and scored his second century in three ODIs. Peter Handscomb was the only other notable performer for Australia as he scored another half-century in this series. Apart from these two, there were not many notable performances from the visiting side. Indian bowlers exceeding well to restrict Australia for 9/272 in 50 overs.

As it was a tricky chase, India needed a decent start. India lost both Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli early in the innings. Rohit Sharma showed some resilience with the bat and scored a half-century. However, the other middle order players failed to capitalize on the opportunity. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kedar Jadhav promising innings but it was not enough as India lost the decider by 35 runs and lost their first ODI series since 2015 at home.

This was also Kohli's first ODI series loss at home as a captain. India made some tactical errors which cost them this series. 

#3 Too many changes to the side

Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja

This is India's last series before the World Cup. So one can expect a lot of experiments from India and it was seen in the last few matches. In the process of finding the right balance, India went on to make quite a lot of changes.

They tried KL Rahul in the fourth ODI at number three which did not go well. Ravindra Jadeja was dropped in the fourth ODI and was brought back in the fifth ODI which clearly showed that India missed the genuine all-rounder like Hardik Pandya. India's front line spinner Yuzvendra Chahal managed to play only one game.

So, India seems all over the place when it comes to team selection. 

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
India vs Australia 2019 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team KL Rahul Vijay Shankar ODI Cricket Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
India vs Australia: 3 mistakes which cost India the fourth ODI
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: 3 reasons why Australia will win the ODI series
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: 3 mistakes that cost India the first T20I
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia-2019: 3 changes India might make for the third ODI against Australia
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: 3 Changes India could make for the 4th ODI
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: 3 things we learnt from the 2nd ODI
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019, 3rd ODI: 3 things Australia must do to stay alive in the series
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: Important takeaways from the 4th ODI
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: 4 reasons why India lost the ODI series decider
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: 3 Indian players for whom the ODI series is very crucial 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia in India 2019
1st T20I | Sun, 24 Feb
IND 126/7 (20.0 ov)
AUS 127/7 (20.0 ov)
Australia won by 3 wickets
IND VS AUS live score
2nd T20I | Wed, 27 Feb
IND 190/4 (20.0 ov)
AUS 194/3 (19.4 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
IND VS AUS live score
1st ODI | Sat, 02 Mar
AUS 236/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 240/4 (48.2 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Tue, 05 Mar
IND 250/10 (48.2 ov)
AUS 242/10 (49.3 ov)
India won by 8 runs
IND VS AUS live score
3rd ODI | Fri, 08 Mar
AUS 313/5 (50.0 ov)
IND 281/10 (48.2 ov)
Australia won by 32 runs
AUS VS IND live score
4th ODI | Sun, 10 Mar
IND 358/9 (50.0 ov)
AUS 359/6 (47.5 ov)
Australia won by 4 wickets
IND VS AUS live score
5th ODI | Today
AUS 272/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 237/10 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 35 runs
AUS VS IND live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England Women in India 2019
IPL
Australia in India 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Bangladesh in New Zealand 2019
England in West Indies 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us