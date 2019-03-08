India vs Australia 2019: 3 unnoticed things from the 3rd ODI

Virat Kohli

In the third ODI held at Ranchi, Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to chase. The Australian openers came out all guns blazing as Aaron Finch and Usman Khawaja put up a huge opening stand of 193 runs. Khawaja completed his century, but Finch fell just short.

Glenn Maxwell gave some momentum to the Australian innings, before he too fell to the brilliance of Jadeja and Dhoni. The Aussies lost their way towards the end, and could not finish the innings on a high. They scored only 127 runs in their last 20 overs, thus setting India a score of 314 runs to chase.

The Indian openers disappointed once again as both Dhawan and Rohit fell early. India’s no. 4 Ambati Rayudu also failed to impress again, as he was dismissed only for two runs.

Virat Kohli, the Indian captain, was again fighting a lone battle, but he could not get his team across the line as he yorked himself against Zampa on 123. Vijay Shankar tried to take the game deep but to no avail as India lost the match by 32 runs.

Let us have a look at some of the things that might have gone unnoticed in today’s match:

#1 Aaron Finch in the nervous nineties against India

Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch found himself returning to form in the 3rd ODI of the series, as he made a well compiled 93. Finch showed excellent composure against both pace and spin, and showed why he is labelled as one of the most destructive openers in world cricket.

The interesting thing to note though, was Finch getting out in the nineties. Aaron Finch has got out in the nineties three times in his career, and surprisingly, all three occasions have occurred against Indian bowling attack.

Here are the stats:

96 vs Ind (2015)

94 vs Ind (2017)

93 vs Ind (2019)

No player ever likes being dismissed in the nineties, and Finch would surely try to improve on this stat of his.