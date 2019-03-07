×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

India vs Australia 2019, 3rd ODI: 3 things Australia must do to stay alive in the series

Raghav Ravichandran
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.71K   //    07 Mar 2019, 19:36 IST

Peter Handscomb holds the key for Australia
Peter Handscomb holds the key for Australia

India and Australia are currently embroiled in a five-match ODI series. After India lost the T20I series 0-2, they have bounced back with two victories in the ODI series so far.

Australia have been predominantly competitive and have had their moments, but they haven’t capitalized on them. Chasing 251 at Nagpur they should have fancied themselves, but the constant fall of wickets ensured they never really had momentum on their side.

India too have had their fair share of troubles in this series with their openers struggling to put on partnerships and the number 4 position still an unsolved mystery. The shining light for them in this series so far has been Vijay Shankar’s all-round efforts in both games, especially the way in which defended 11 runs in the last over at Nagpur.

Virat Kohli continues to shatter records, becoming the fastest batsman/captain to score 9000 ODI runs on his way to a mindboggling 40th ODI century. It’s truly outstanding to see the effortless consistency of the Indian skipper.

Aaron Finch found some form in Nagpur, but, on the whole, too many Aussie batsmen got off to starts but didn’t kick on. They don’t have too much time to work with, as they take on India at the JSCA stadium in Ranchi in the third ODI which could seal the fate of the series.

Here’s looking at 3 things Australia must do to stay alive in this 5-match ODI series:

#1 Attack the Indian spinners

Australia have a middle-order that mainly looks to graft and accumulate runs. Very few players adopt the mindset to attack the bowlers in the middle overs. With Glenn Maxwell being used as a floater, the onus is on Peter Handscomb and Marcus Stoinis to attack the spinners.

India have smartly used Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and Kedhar Jadhav in the middle overs and have successfully managed to curb the run scoring.

Clearly, this is where Australia are missing someone like Steven Smith who is so good against the spinners that he allows the other batsmen to get settled around him. Without him in the side, there seems to be a crisis of sorts in overs 20-40 of an innings.

If Australia need to pull one back and stay alive in this series, they must, from the outset, attack India’s spinners and unsettle them. Peter Handscomb, being the best among the Aussie batsmen against spin, must take on a leadership role and look to farm most of the strike in Ranchi. 

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
India vs Australia 2019 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Shaun Marsh Glenn Maxwell
India vs Australia 2019, 3rd ODI: Match details & Venue stats 
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: 3 things Australia need to do to beat India
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: India's Predicted XI for the 3rd ODI
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: Previewing the T20I and ODI series
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: 3 things we learnt from the 2nd ODI
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: 3 Indian players for whom the ODI series is very crucial 
RELATED STORY
Stats recap: India vs Australia ODI series, 2009
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: 3 Records Virat Kohli broke during his absorbing century in second ODI
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: Preview and predicted playing XI for the 3rd ODI
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 1st ODI: 3 Reasons why Australia lost the game
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia in India 2019
1st T20I | Sun, 24 Feb
IND 126/7 (20.0 ov)
AUS 127/7 (20.0 ov)
Australia won by 3 wickets
IND VS AUS live score
2nd T20I | Wed, 27 Feb
IND 190/4 (20.0 ov)
AUS 194/3 (19.4 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
IND VS AUS live score
1st ODI | Sat, 02 Mar
AUS 236/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 240/4 (48.2 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Tue, 05 Mar
IND 250/10 (48.2 ov)
AUS 242/10 (49.3 ov)
India won by 8 runs
IND VS AUS live score
3rd ODI | Yesterday
AUS 313/5 (50.0 ov)
IND 281/10 (48.2 ov)
Australia won by 32 runs
AUS VS IND live score
4th ODI | Tomorrow, 08:00 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
5th ODI | Wed, 13 Mar, 08:00 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
England Women in India 2019
England in West Indies 2019
Bangladesh in New Zealand 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us