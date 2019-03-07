India vs Australia 2019, 3rd ODI: Match details & Venue stats

India will look to seal the ODI series in Ranchi

After winning two ODIs on the trot, India are set to host Australia for the third ODI at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. The hosts must be eyeing to seal the series heading into the third match while the Australian team will be hoping to bounce back with a win.

We can expect another thrilling encounter between two juggernauts in the modern-day cricket. While Australia found themselves battered and bruised after the recent defeat, the Blue Brigade is flying high ahead of the ICC World Cup.

The Indian Team has been in sensational form this year under the leadership of Virat Kohli. They have only lost a couple of games in their ten ODIs played in 2019. With the ICC World Cup in sight, the hosts will be determined to make the most of this home series.

Team India won a close game in Nagpur courtesy some brilliant bowling performance by their bowlers. Kohli was declared the Player of the Match for his sensational 40th ODI century. Having won the first two games, India would be eyeing to wrap up the series in the upcoming game.

Australia, on the other hand, will be disappointed with their sluggish performance in the first two ODIs. The Kangaroos perished under pressure as they lost two close games against the second-ranked side in the ICC ODI rankings.

After a steady inning in the second ODI, Aaron Finch would be hoping to lead his team by example in this do-or-die match. The reigning world champions have to tick many boxes if they want to defend their title in the upcoming World Cup.

Match Details

Date: Friday, 08 March 2019

Time: 01:30 PM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Series: Australia tour of India, 2019

Live Telecast: Star Sports Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar (Website, App)

Head-to-head

(last five ODIs)

India – 4

Australia – 1

Ground Stats - ODIs

Total Matches - 4

Matches won by team batting first - 1

Matches won by team bowling first - 2

Average 1st Innings scores - 249

Average 2nd Innings scores - 178

Highest total recorded - 295/8 (50 overs) by Australia vs India

Lowest total recorded - 155/10 (42.2 overs) by England vs India

Highest score chased - 288/7 (48.4 overs) by India vs Sri Lanka

Lowest score defended - 260/7 (50 overs) by New Zealand vs India

Squads

India

Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Australia

Aaron Finch (c), Alex Carey (wk), Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Ashton Turner, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Coulter-Nile, D'Arcy Short, Nathan Lyon and Andrew Tye

Probable Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Ambati Rayudu, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Aaron Finch (c), Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon and Adam Zampa