×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

India vs Australia 2019, 3rd ODI: Player Ratings

Syed Tariq
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
769   //    09 Mar 2019, 00:30 IST

Usman Khawaja struck his maiden ODI ton to help Australia beat India.
Usman Khawaja struck his maiden ODI ton to help Australia beat India.

Having already won the starting two ODIs at Hyderabad and Nagpur, the Indian team took on Australia in the 3rd ODI at Ranchi with an aim of winning the 5 match ODI series as early as possible.

India's skipper Virat Kohli won the toss for the first time in the series and decided to bowl first. However, Kohli's decision to bat first backfired as Australian batsmen posted a big score 313/5 in the allotted 50 overs on the back of 104 runs knock by Usman Khawaja and 93 runs knock by skipper Aaron Finch.

Chasing a huge score of 314 on a flat batting pitch, the Indian team lost wickets at regular intervals to lose the match by 32 runs despite a fighting century by Virat Kohli.

With the match done and dusted, let's see how the players from both sides fared in these entertaining encounter.

Australia

Khawaja and Finch added 193 runs partnership for the opening wicket.
Khawaja and Finch added 193 runs partnership for the opening wicket.

Aaron Finch- 9/10

Finch had a great day with the bat and was unlucky to miss out on a well deserved century as he was trapped in front by Kuldeep Yadav for 93 runs.

Usman Khawaja- 10/10

Despite being among runs in the opening two ODIs, Usman Khawaja finally managed to score a big one as he played a brilliant inning of 104 runs of 113 balls and was dismissed by Mohammed Shami.

Advertisement

Glenn Maxwell- 6/10

Promoted to bat at No. 3, Maxwell scored a quickfire 47 runs from just 31 balls before being run out in the 42nd over due to the combined brilliance of Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni. However, Maxwell did not have a good day with the bowl as he bowled an expensive spell of 5-0-30-0.

Shaun Marsh- 1/10

Marsh endured second consecutive failure with the bat as he was sent back for just 7 runs by Kuldeep Yadav.

Marcus Stoinis- 5/10

The all-rounder provided the finishing touches to the Australian innings by scoring an unbeaten 31 runs of just 26 balls. But, Stoinis encountered a poor outing with the ball as he conceded 39 runs in just 6 overs.

Peter Handscomb- 1/10

Handscomb had a completely off-color day, as he was dismissed for a two ball duck by Kuldeep Yadav.

Alex Carey- 5/10

Just like Stoinis, wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey too provided the finishing touches to Australian innings by scoring a quickfire unbeaten 21 runs of 17 balls.

Jhye Richardson- 8/10

Playing in place of Nathan Coulter-Nile, the young Richardson had a great day with the ball as he ended the match with an impressive spell of 9-2-37-3.

Pat Cummins- 8/10

Cummins continued his great bowling form in the series as took 3 wickets and conceded just 37 runs in his 8.2 overs.

Nathan Lyon- 5/10

The off-spinner was taken for few runs initially by Indian skipper Virat Kohli, but bounced back to pick up the important wicket of Vijay Shankar and conceded 57 runs in his 10 overs spell.

Adam Zampa- 7/10

Despite going for 70 runs in his 10 overs, Zampa showed why Australian team management value him so much as he picked up 3 wickets which included the prized wickets of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni.

1 / 2 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
India vs Australia 2019 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Usman Khawaja Virat Kohli Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
India vs Australia 2019, 2nd ODI: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019, 1st ODI: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: 3 unnoticed things from the 3rd ODI
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019, 3rd ODI: Match details & Venue stats 
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: India's Predicted XI for the 3rd ODI
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019, 2nd ODI: Aussies show promise but lack polish
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: Important takeaways from the 1st ODI
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: Preview and predicted playing XI for the 3rd ODI
RELATED STORY
India versus Australia 3rd ODI: All-round Australia beat India by 32 runs at Ranchi  
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia, 3rd ODI : Preview and Predicted Playing XI
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia in India 2019
1st T20I | Sun, 24 Feb
IND 126/7 (20.0 ov)
AUS 127/7 (20.0 ov)
Australia won by 3 wickets
IND VS AUS live score
2nd T20I | Wed, 27 Feb
IND 190/4 (20.0 ov)
AUS 194/3 (19.4 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
IND VS AUS live score
1st ODI | Sat, 02 Mar
AUS 236/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 240/4 (48.2 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Tue, 05 Mar
IND 250/10 (48.2 ov)
AUS 242/10 (49.3 ov)
India won by 8 runs
IND VS AUS live score
3rd ODI | Yesterday
AUS 313/5 (50.0 ov)
IND 281/10 (48.2 ov)
Australia won by 32 runs
AUS VS IND live score
4th ODI | Tomorrow, 08:00 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
5th ODI | Wed, 13 Mar, 08:00 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
England Women in India 2019
England in West Indies 2019
Bangladesh in New Zealand 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us