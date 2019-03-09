India vs Australia 2019, 3rd ODI: Player Ratings

Syed Tariq FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 769 // 09 Mar 2019, 00:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Usman Khawaja struck his maiden ODI ton to help Australia beat India.

Having already won the starting two ODIs at Hyderabad and Nagpur, the Indian team took on Australia in the 3rd ODI at Ranchi with an aim of winning the 5 match ODI series as early as possible.

India's skipper Virat Kohli won the toss for the first time in the series and decided to bowl first. However, Kohli's decision to bat first backfired as Australian batsmen posted a big score 313/5 in the allotted 50 overs on the back of 104 runs knock by Usman Khawaja and 93 runs knock by skipper Aaron Finch.

Chasing a huge score of 314 on a flat batting pitch, the Indian team lost wickets at regular intervals to lose the match by 32 runs despite a fighting century by Virat Kohli.

With the match done and dusted, let's see how the players from both sides fared in these entertaining encounter.

Australia

Khawaja and Finch added 193 runs partnership for the opening wicket.

Aaron Finch- 9/10

Finch had a great day with the bat and was unlucky to miss out on a well deserved century as he was trapped in front by Kuldeep Yadav for 93 runs.

Usman Khawaja- 10/10

Despite being among runs in the opening two ODIs, Usman Khawaja finally managed to score a big one as he played a brilliant inning of 104 runs of 113 balls and was dismissed by Mohammed Shami.

Advertisement

Glenn Maxwell- 6/10

Promoted to bat at No. 3, Maxwell scored a quickfire 47 runs from just 31 balls before being run out in the 42nd over due to the combined brilliance of Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni. However, Maxwell did not have a good day with the bowl as he bowled an expensive spell of 5-0-30-0.

Shaun Marsh- 1/10

Marsh endured second consecutive failure with the bat as he was sent back for just 7 runs by Kuldeep Yadav.

Marcus Stoinis- 5/10

The all-rounder provided the finishing touches to the Australian innings by scoring an unbeaten 31 runs of just 26 balls. But, Stoinis encountered a poor outing with the ball as he conceded 39 runs in just 6 overs.

Peter Handscomb- 1/10

Handscomb had a completely off-color day, as he was dismissed for a two ball duck by Kuldeep Yadav.

Alex Carey- 5/10

Just like Stoinis, wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey too provided the finishing touches to Australian innings by scoring a quickfire unbeaten 21 runs of 17 balls.

Jhye Richardson- 8/10

Playing in place of Nathan Coulter-Nile, the young Richardson had a great day with the ball as he ended the match with an impressive spell of 9-2-37-3.

Pat Cummins- 8/10

Cummins continued his great bowling form in the series as took 3 wickets and conceded just 37 runs in his 8.2 overs.

Nathan Lyon- 5/10

The off-spinner was taken for few runs initially by Indian skipper Virat Kohli, but bounced back to pick up the important wicket of Vijay Shankar and conceded 57 runs in his 10 overs spell.

Adam Zampa- 7/10

Despite going for 70 runs in his 10 overs, Zampa showed why Australian team management value him so much as he picked up 3 wickets which included the prized wickets of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni.