×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

India vs Australia 2019: 4 reasons why India could lose the series

Shashank Srivastava
ANALYST
Feature
154   //    12 Mar 2019, 01:26 IST

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli

Just a few weeks ago, when the Australian team arrived in India, they looked unsettled, unsure and low on confidence. And the worst part was the fact that they were playing the very same opponent that had thrashed them 2-1 in their own backyard just months ago.

They were still without their batting mainstays – David Warner and Steve Smith - and that along with skipper Aaron Finch’s poor form made the batting looked quite wobbly. To top it all, they had no recognized spinner to turn things around on Indian tracks.

The Australian coach Justin Langer must have only prayed that his team escaped a whitewash prior to boarding the long flight to India.

At the other end were the Men in Blue who looked absolutely geared up and immensely confident. Aside from their usual No. 4 conundrum, Team India appeared well-settled and the team management was only supposed to experiment with a few players to decide upon their 15 member squad for the ICC World Cup 2019

Considering India’s recent ODI form everyone must have believed it would be a walkover against a weak Australian side on home soil. However, in just a short span of 15 days, the tables have completely turned around.

Very quietly, the tourists won the T20I series and now, with just one more game to play, the ODI series look well poised at 2-2. The way the Australians appear to be playing, they could well end up surprising the cricketing world by returning the favor.

Here are the 4 reasons why the supposedly weak Australians may end up winning the series against the extremely strong Indian at their own turf:

#1 India’s poor batting form

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma

Apart from the Indian captain Virat Kohli (290 runs), no single batsman in the batting line up has displayed any consistency - not even the renowned Indian opening pair – Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. 

Advertisement

Once again the Indian middle order has failed to make any significant impact, with Ambati Rayudu failing miserably and Kedar Jadhav along with Vijay Shankar playing one-off cameos. Also, playing Ravindra Jadeja to strengthen the lower batting order has not really shown any positives.

Unfortunately, India’s batting, for now, looks heavily reliant on the batting maestro Kohli, and one poor shot or excellent delivery could cost India the series.

#2 India’s poor bowling performance

Mohammed Shami
Mohammed Shami

India’s much talked about bowling unit hasn’t really delivered with the exception of Kuldeep Yadav (9 wickets) and Jasprit Bumrah (7 wickets). Apart from the 2nd ODI, the bowlers have not managed to bowl the visitors out and on two occasions (3rd and 4th ODI) they have not been successful in restricting them to a total less than 300 runs.

It's high time they worked out a plan to bowl to the Australian batsmen, and execute their boardroom strategies effectively on the field. If they fail to do that, the inspired Australian batting line up will certainly make India pay.

1 / 2 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
India vs Australia 2019 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Glenn Maxwell
India vs Australia 1st T20I: Three reasons why India lost the close encounter
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: 3 reasons why India scripted a historic win in the second ODI
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia: 3 Reasons why India lost the third ODI even after Kohli's century
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: 3 things Australia need to do to beat India
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India ODI Series: 4 Reasons why India won the first ODI 
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: 4 Reasons why Dinesh Karthik could have been dropped from the ODI squad
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019, 4th ODI: Did India miss a trick or two in Mohali?
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: Important takeaways from the 2nd ODI
RELATED STORY
India v Australia, 2nd T20I: 3 reasons why Australia beat India by seven wickets 
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia, 2nd T20I: 3 Reasons why India lost the high scoring encounter
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia in India 2019
1st T20I | Sun, 24 Feb
IND 126/7 (20.0 ov)
AUS 127/7 (20.0 ov)
Australia won by 3 wickets
IND VS AUS live score
2nd T20I | Wed, 27 Feb
IND 190/4 (20.0 ov)
AUS 194/3 (19.4 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
IND VS AUS live score
1st ODI | Sat, 02 Mar
AUS 236/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 240/4 (48.2 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Tue, 05 Mar
IND 250/10 (48.2 ov)
AUS 242/10 (49.3 ov)
India won by 8 runs
IND VS AUS live score
3rd ODI | Fri, 08 Mar
AUS 313/5 (50.0 ov)
IND 281/10 (48.2 ov)
Australia won by 32 runs
AUS VS IND live score
4th ODI | Yesterday
IND 358/9 (50.0 ov)
AUS 359/6 (47.5 ov)
Australia won by 4 wickets
IND VS AUS live score
5th ODI | Wed, 13 Mar, 08:00 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
England Women in India 2019
England in West Indies 2019
Bangladesh in New Zealand 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
Australian Domestic Other Matches
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us