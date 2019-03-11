×
India vs Australia 2019, 4th ODI: Ashton Turner special helps visitors level the series 

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
News
87   //    11 Mar 2019, 01:17 IST

Peter Handscomb's 117 helped Australia level the series at 2-2
Australia defeated India by 4 wickets in a high scoring thriller at the PCA Stadium, Mohali on Sunday. On the back of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan's brilliant partnership, India posted a big total, but could not defend the target.

Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to bat first. Dhawan looked in great touch right from word go while Rohit Sharma took time to settle. At the end of 10 overs, India scored 58 runs without the loss of a wicket. After the powerplay, Dhawan reached his fifty off just 44 balls while Sharma scored his fifty off 61 balls.

The Indian openers continued to pile the pressure on the Australian bowlers. Dhawan reached his century off 97 balls, while Rohit was dismissed for a well-made 95. Their partnership, worth 193 runs, set the foundation for a big total.

Dhawan continued his aggressive intent but was dismissed for his highest ODI score of 143.

Virat Kohli had a rare failure as he was dismissed for 7 runs. Pant and Vijay Shankar scored quickfire runs to help Team India post a massive total of 358 for 9. For Australia, Pat Cummins took 5 wickets for 70 runs.

India then got off to the perfect start with the ball, as Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Aaron Finch for 0. Jasprit Bumrah struck then got the better of Shaun Marsh for 6, but Usman Khawaja and Peter Handscomb steadied the innings, putting pressure on the Indian bowlers. At the end of 10 overs, Australia were 47 for 2 and both batsmen continued to play attacking strokes.

Usman Khawaja reached his half-century off 52 balls and Handscomb too reached his fifty, off 55 balls. Handscomb and Khawaja added 192 runs for the 3rd wicket, with the former reaching his maiden ODI century off 92 balls.

However, after the dismissals of both Khawaja and Maxwell, it was Ashton Turner who walked to the crease and was given a reprieve by Pant early on. Chahal then got the wicket of Handscomb who departed having made a brilliant 117.

However, Turner took on the Indian bowlers and smashed them to all parts of the ground. He reached his fifty off just 33 balls. Turner and Carey added 86 runs for the 6th wicket after which Carey was dismissed for 21 by Bumrah. Turner continued on his merry way though and his special knock of 84 off 43 balls helped Australia stun India and win a memorable match by 4 wickets with 13 balls to spare.

The fifth and final ODI will be played on 13th March at Delhi.

