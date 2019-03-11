×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

India vs Australia 2019, 4th ODI: Player Ratings

Syed Tariq
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
339   //    11 Mar 2019, 06:40 IST

Ashton Turner's 84 runs knock stunned India.
Ashton Turner's 84 runs knock stunned India.

Looking to bounce back after suffering a setback at Ranchi, India took on Australia in the 4th ODI at Mohali.

India's skipper Virat Kohli won the toss for the second consecutive time in the series and decided to bat first. The Indian batsmen justified their skipper's decision to bat first by posting a huge score of 358/9 on the back a superb hundred by Shikhar Dhawan and 95-run knock by Rohit Sharma along with meaningful contributions from Rishabh Pant and Vijay Shankar down the order.

Chasing a huge score of 359, the Australian team cantered home in just 47.3 overs riding on brilliant knocks by Peter Handscomb and Usman Khawaja and some brutal hitting by Ashton Turner towards the end to level the 5-match ODI series at 2-2.

With the match done and dusted, let's see how the players from both sides fared in these thrilling encounter.

India

Shikhar Dhawan's 143 runs knock went in vain.
Shikhar Dhawan's 143 runs knock went in vain.

Rohit Sharma- 9/10

After poor outings in the first 3 ODIs, Rohit returned to form with a fine innings of 95 runs off 92 balls and also added a big 193-run partnership for the opening wicket with Shikhar Dhawan.

Shikhar Dhawan - 9/10

Just like his opening partner, Shikhar Dhawan too roared back to form by scoring a brilliant 143 runs off just 115 balls. However, Dhawan did drop a simple catch of Ashton Turner while fielding, which reflects in the ratings.

Advertisement

KL Rahul- 5/10

Replacing an out of form Ambati Rayudu, KL Rahul looked good in touch and scored 26 runs off 31 balls before losing his wicket to Adam Zampa while trying to play a cheeky late cut.

Virat Kohli- 2/10

Kohli had a rare failure with the bat as he was dismissed for just 7 runs by Adam Zampa,

Rishabh Pant- 6/10

Playing in place of a rested MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant had a great day with the bat as he scored a quickfire 36 runs off just 24 balls to provide late impetus to Indian innings. But, Pant had a shoddy day behind the stumps as he missed a couple of stumping chances which proved costly in the end, thereby reducing a few points.

Kedar Jadhav- 1/10

Jadhav had a bad game as he could score just 10 runs with the bat and conceded 44 runs in just 5 overs with the ball.

Vijay Shankar- 7/10

The all-rounder provided the finishing touches to the Indian innings by scoring a quickfire 26 runs off just 15 balls and also was India's most economical bowler in today's game with a spell of 5-0-29-0.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar- 1/10

Despite a good opening spell in which he dismissed Aaron Finch, Bhuvi clearly looked short of match practice as he was taken to cleaners in the death overs by Ashton Turner and ended up bowling an expensive spell 9-0-67-1.

Kuldeep Yadav- 1/10

Kuldeep had a rare off-day with as he conceded 64 runs in his 10 overs and could pick up just one wicket.

Yuzvendra Chahal- 1/10

Chahal was India's most expensive bowler in today's match as he conceded 80 runs in his 10 overs spell.

Jasprit Bumrah- 4/10

Bumrah was India's best bowler on display as he picked up 3 wickets but conceded 63 runs at an expensive economy rate of 7.13.

1 / 2 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
India vs Australia 2019 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Shikhar Dhawan Ashton Turner Player ratings
India vs Australia 2019, 3rd ODI: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019, 2nd ODI: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019, 4th ODI: World reacts to Australia's marvellous victory
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: Important takeaways from the 4th ODI
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019, 4th ODI: Ashton Turner special helps visitors level the series 
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: Virat Kohli surprised by DRS decision in Mohali ODI
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019, 1st ODI: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: 3 Changes India could make for the 4th ODI
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019, 4th ODI: Match details, Venue Stats & Key Players
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019, 3rd ODI: Match details & Venue stats 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia in India 2019
1st T20I | Sun, 24 Feb
IND 126/7 (20.0 ov)
AUS 127/7 (20.0 ov)
Australia won by 3 wickets
IND VS AUS live score
2nd T20I | Wed, 27 Feb
IND 190/4 (20.0 ov)
AUS 194/3 (19.4 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
IND VS AUS live score
1st ODI | Sat, 02 Mar
AUS 236/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 240/4 (48.2 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Tue, 05 Mar
IND 250/10 (48.2 ov)
AUS 242/10 (49.3 ov)
India won by 8 runs
IND VS AUS live score
3rd ODI | Fri, 08 Mar
AUS 313/5 (50.0 ov)
IND 281/10 (48.2 ov)
Australia won by 32 runs
AUS VS IND live score
4th ODI | Yesterday
IND 358/9 (50.0 ov)
AUS 359/6 (47.5 ov)
Australia won by 4 wickets
IND VS AUS live score
5th ODI | Wed, 13 Mar, 08:00 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
England Women in India 2019
England in West Indies 2019
Bangladesh in New Zealand 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
Australian Domestic Other Matches
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us