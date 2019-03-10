×
India vs Australia 2019, 4th ODI: World reacts to Australia's marvellous victory

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
News
10 Mar 2019, 22:21 IST

Australia produced an excellent performance
Australia produced an excellent performance

After a victory in their previous match, Australia came to Mohali with their heads held high. Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to bat on a flat Mohali pitch. India’s opening duo finally returned to form and the openers stitched together a partnership of 193 runs before Rohit Sharma perished after scoring 95.

Dhawan though continued clobbering the Aussie bowling and went on to score 143 off just 115 balls. India with the help of some late blows from the bat of Rishabh Pant and Vijay Shankar managed to set the Aussies a huge target of 359 runs.

India started pretty well with the ball, with Bhuvi and Bumrah both striking early. Then Usman Khawaja and Peter Handscomb kept the momentum going with a 192 run partnership. Some quick wickets paved the way back into the match for India until Ashton Turner came to the crease.

He smashed the Indian bowlers to all parts of the ground ensuring Australia chased down the mammoth target and leveled the five-match series 2-2.

Here is what the captains said:

Virat Kohli: The wicket remained good throughout the game. It was very difficult to bowl in the end, Asthon's innings was the game-changer. Last game, we were told there would be dew and we were at the wrong end.

They played better cricket, they deserved to win. We had to get the fifth bowler out of the way, so we wanted to get done with it first. It became too wet to bowl, it was very difficult to bowl in the right areas.

Crucial, we were sloppy in the field and should've grabbed our chances. The opportunities slipped away and so did the game. It's going to be a cracker of a game, we've had two eye-openers in two games. We have to work hard and we got to come up with more intensity and passion in the next game.

Aaron Finch: I thought the partnership between Usman and Peter was crucial. The wicket was good, we weren't panicking.

The plan was to take the game as deep as we could. Ashton playing his second game and playing a match-winning knock was wonderful. We have seen him do that in Big Bash and to take on two of the best death bowlers in the world was outstanding.

Ashton Turner, Man of the Match: I'm lost for words. I had a lot of confidence. I thought India played really well and it was a great game of cricket. Batting is a lot of fun, there were a few close calls and I know that I didn't nick that one. Very fortunate. Haydos has been great to me.

Let us have a look at how Twitter reacted:

1) Michael Clarke

2) Boria Majumdar

3) Michael Vaughan

4) Chetan Narula

5) Vikram Sathaye

6) Gaurav Kapur

7) Trendulkar

8) Dean Jones

9) Aakash Chopra

10) Harsha Bhogle

11) VVS Laxman

