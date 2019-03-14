India vs Australia 2019: Important takeaways from the 5th ODI

Anderson Edward FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 37 // 14 Mar 2019, 01:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Australia defeats India and wins the series

Australia ended their tour by defeating India in the 5th and final ODI. After winning the toss the visitors decided to bat first. They scored 272 runs with a loss of nine wickets at the end of 50 overs. It did not look tough when India came out to bat.

However, with persistent effort and determination, the Aussies got wickets one by one and bundled India for 237 in the end. With this match, Australia scripts the ODI series win against the hosts.

Remember India's series win earlier this year at Australia? The Australian team gives the Men in Blue a taste of their own medicine through the series win at India. Some major takeaways from the fifth ODI game are as follows:

Usman Khawaja makes a firm case for World Cup selection

Usman Khawaja

Usman Khawaja was a class act throughout the series. His performance in India might give the team management some selection headache for the World Cup. Khawaja registered his second ODI hundred in this match.

50, 38, 104, 91 & 100 were the runs scored by Khawaja in the five-match series. No wonder, Khawaja's solid opening performances played a crucial part in Aussies winning the series. The Southpaw was awarded the player of the match for his 100 runs off 106 balls.

He also bags the player of the series award for finishing as the highest run scorer with 383 runs in the series. An Australian player becoming the highest run scorer in unfamiliar conditions is a huge statement ahead of an important series like the World Cup.

David Warner is set to return after the series and with Aaron Finch's dip in form, there might well be two left-handed openers in the Australian World Cup 2019 playing XI. Finch has some opportunities to prove himself at the UAE against Pakistan. If he proves to be successful then there is some additional headache to the selectors for sure.

India's failed attempt to finish the game without MS Dhoni

Kedar Jadhav batting India v Australia - ODI Series: Game 5

Advertisement

It was a pitiful sight to see the lower order struggling to finish the match without the experienced finisher, MS Dhoni. The Hitman Rohit Sharma tried to set a solid platform with his 56 runs. However, the other top order batsmen did not play their part well.

As a result, their finisher Kedar Jadhav was left struggling in the end. He scored 44 runs from 57 balls and forged a solid partnership with Bhuvneshwar Kumar who scored 46 runs from 54 balls. The pair notched up a 91 run partnership stand.

The heavy pressure and the demanding run rate was too much for them to handle. A serious pace delivery by Pat Cummins resulted in Bhuvneshwar Kumar being caught by Aaron Finch in the mid-off. Kedar Jadhav attempted to hit a six and was caught by Glenn Maxwell.

This shows the former Indian captain's worth as a finisher. It also warns the top order to up their game. The last thing team India would want is a similar situation at the World Cup.

An act of sweet revenge by the Aussies

Every baby needs a babysitter - 🇦🇺 and 🇮🇳 would remember this well! 😉



The Aussies are on their way and here's how @virendersehwag is welcoming 'em! Watch Paytm #INDvAUS Feb 24 onwards LIVE on Star Sports to know who will have the last laugh. #Babysitting pic.twitter.com/t5U8kBj78C — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 10, 2019

Revenge is always the sweetest that too in a game like a cricket. Before the Australians arrived in India the official TV broadcasters of the series mocked them. The advertisement would have really been embarrassing for a world-class cricketing side like Australia.

Australia had some poor luck against India before the tour. They lost a historic Test series against India just a few months ago. They also lost the ODI series that followed.

All their victories would have made team India underestimate the Aussies. The Australians prove who they are by handing India their first ODI series defeat at home since 2015. As a captain, Virat Kohli faces his first ODI series loss in India.

This is also the first time India is losing three consecutive ODIs under Virat's captaincy. As World Cup nears Australia leaves India by finding back their form.

What are your thoughts on this decider match? Did the Indian team underestimate Australia throughout the series? Let us know in your comments below.