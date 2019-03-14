India vs Australia 2019, ODI series: Hits and misses

Champions!

The India versus Australia series is over, and in quite an upset, it’s not Virat Kohli’s men that have emerged as winners. The Aaron Finch-led Australian side made one of the most stunning comebacks in recent history to win the 5-match series, after being 2-0 down in the first two matches. Yes, the score-line says, AUS 3-2 IND.

India hasn’t lost too many limited-overs series in the last few years, but Australia has come to India and clinched both the T20 and ODI series. Here, we dive deep into the ODI series and pick out the biggest hits and misses from the 5-match ODI series in Australia’s tour of India, 2019.

#7 Hit: Peter Handscomb and Ashton Turner

What an onslaught from Turner in the 3rd ODI

Peter Handscomb's innings of 117 off 105 balls in the fourth ODI at Mohali was nothing less than magical. Winning the match looked distant thought when Handscomb joined Usman Khawaja, but by the time he left, with the Ashton Turner show picking up on the other end, fans had been stunned.

A solid 52(60) at Delhi, and an almost show-stopping 48 off 59 before being run-out at Nagpur has shown everyone that he deserves to be in the Australian cricket team.

On the other hand, Turner caught everyone's attention. If you didn’t know him from his Big Bash exploits or from his inclusion into the Rajasthan Royals squad camp, you certainly know him from the 84 runs he scored off 43 balls at Mohali in the 4th ODI of the series.

In a pressure game, and a pressure situation, Turner came to bat against one of the best bowling attacks in the world, and he probably blew away the spirits the Indian team then and there itself.

#6 Miss: Ravindra Jadeja

India v Australia - ODI Series: Game 5

Ravindra Jadeja has had a decent last 10 months, scoring runs in red-ball Cricket, picking up wickets, and surprisingly making a comeback into the ODI squad. However, he had a very forgettable series against the Aussies. In fact, other than some brilliant run-out dismissals, there’s not much from Jadeja’s excerpts from the series.

If this was his audition for the World Cup, you’ll have to say it couldn’t have been much worse for India’s red-ball specialist, scoring 45 runs to go along with 3 wickets.

Jadeja might have just dropped his ticket to England, and from here on, it’d be a big surprise if he makes it to the World Cup squad.