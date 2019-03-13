×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

India vs Australia 2019: Rohit Sharma breaks all-time ODI record

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
News
1.80K   //    13 Mar 2019, 20:31 IST

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma

What's the story?

Adding yet another feather in what is an already crowded hat, Rohit Sharma became the fastest to reach 6000 runs as an opener in ODI cricket history.

In case you didn't know...

The Indian vice-captain played in the middle order for India in the initial stages of his ODI career. He struggled a lot in the early days. Rohit took 108 innings to score 3000 runs, which is the 85th fastest in ODI cricket. Once he started opening the innings, his career graph completely changed.

He has now become the second Indian to score a double century in ODI cricket. And now, he has four ODI double centuries. It sums up the fact that Rohit as an opener has become a lethal player in world cricket.

The heart of the matter

Australia is currently playing an ODI series against India. The fifth ODI between these two is being played at Delhi. Australia batted first and scored 272/9 in 50 overs. India lost Dhawan's wicket early in the chase.

When Rohit Sharma crossed 13 runs, he became the fastest to reach 6000 runs as an opener. He broke the record of Hashim Amla, who took 123 innings to cross 6000 runs as an opener. Sachin Tendulkar is the third fastest with 133 innings.

During this innings, the Indian opener also crossed 8000 runs in ODI cricket. He took just 200 innings to complete the landmark, which is the third fastest along with former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly. Indian captain Virat Kohli is at the top with 175 innings.

Fastest to 6000 runs as an opener:

121 innings - Rohit Sharma

123 innings - Hashim Amla

Advertisement

133 innings - Sachin Tendulkar

143 innings - Sourav Ganguly

148 innings - Tillakaratne Dilshan

What's next?

This will be India's final game before the World Cup. Rohit Sharma is set to lead Mumbai Indians in the upcoming IPL before they head to England for the 2019 World Cup.

Topics you might be interested in:
India vs Australia 2019 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma
India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma registers his first ODI duck on Indian soil
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: Important takeaways from the 4th ODI
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: Rohit Sharma likely to be rested for T20I series
RELATED STORY
India v Australia 2019: Rohit Sharma just 46 runs away from another landmark 
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: 3 unnoticed things from the 3rd ODI
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019, 2nd ODI: Preview & Predicted Playing XI
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: 3 Records Virat Kohli broke during his absorbing century in second ODI
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019, 3rd ODI: Match details & Venue stats 
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia: Top 4 men with most ODI hundreds in this iconic fixture
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: Previewing the T20I and ODI series
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia in India 2019
1st T20I | Sun, 24 Feb
IND 126/7 (20.0 ov)
AUS 127/7 (20.0 ov)
Australia won by 3 wickets
IND VS AUS live score
2nd T20I | Wed, 27 Feb
IND 190/4 (20.0 ov)
AUS 194/3 (19.4 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
IND VS AUS live score
1st ODI | Sat, 02 Mar
AUS 236/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 240/4 (48.2 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Tue, 05 Mar
IND 250/10 (48.2 ov)
AUS 242/10 (49.3 ov)
India won by 8 runs
IND VS AUS live score
3rd ODI | Fri, 08 Mar
AUS 313/5 (50.0 ov)
IND 281/10 (48.2 ov)
Australia won by 32 runs
AUS VS IND live score
4th ODI | Sun, 10 Mar
IND 358/9 (50.0 ov)
AUS 359/6 (47.5 ov)
Australia won by 4 wickets
IND VS AUS live score
5th ODI | Today
AUS 272/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 237/10 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 35 runs
AUS VS IND live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England Women in India 2019
IPL
Australia in India 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Bangladesh in New Zealand 2019
England in West Indies 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us