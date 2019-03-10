India vs Australia 2019: Virat Kohli surprised by DRS decision in Mohali ODI

India v Australia - ODI Series: Game 4

What's the story?

Following India's defeat on Sunday in the fourth ODI against Australia at Mohali, skipper Virat Kohli expressed dissatisfaction over the 'inconsistency' in Decision Review System. (DRS)

While speaking in the post-match presentation, he referred to Ashton Turner's caught-behind DRS call as 'surprising'.

In case you didn't know...

After going down in the third One-day international at Ranchi, team India started the fourth match in scintillating style. After winning the toss, the Men in Blue decided to bat first and the openers made most of the flat Mohali track.

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan recorded a mammoth 193 runs for the opening wicket. The former scored 95 runs while the latter went on to make a 115-ball 143 runs. They ended up with a massive score of 358.

The heart of the matter

In reply, the Aussies found themselves in trouble as they lost two quick wickets. However, Usman Khawaja and Peter Handscomb came to the rescue, with the duo forming a partnership of 192 runs. Lately, it was Turner who steered the Men in Yellow to an easy win, as he helped the tourists chase down the total with 13 balls in hand. The Perth Scorchers man delivered a 43-ball 84 that included six maximums.

Meanwhile, in the 44th over of the match, Rishabh Pant insisted for a review as Turner seemed to nick one. The snick-o-meter showed a spike when ball passed the bat, but since it displayed disturbances even before the ball went past the bat, the TV umpire gave it not out.

Expressing his unhappiness with the decision, Virat Kohli said in the post-match presentation, "But the DRS call was a bit of surprise for all of us and it's becoming a more of a talking point every game, it's just not consistent at all; that was a game-changing moment."

However, Turner clarified in the press-conference that he hadn't edged that.

"There were a few close calls and I know that I didn't nick that one. That went upstairs, my heart raced a little bit when I saw it on the big screen," he insisted.

What's next?

The five-match series is now beautifully leveled at 2-2, with the last ODI to be played on 13 March at the capital of Delhi.