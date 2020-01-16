India vs Australia 2020 : Australia's predicted playing XI for the 2nd ODI

The Australian top order will look to wreak havoc in Rajkot

After crushing India by 10 wickets in the opening ODI match of the series, Australia will try to gain an unassailable lead by repeating the same performance at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

The pitch at Rajkot has assisted the batsmen in the past, and hence the likes of Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne would look forward to making the most out of the conditions.

Moreover, the trio of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Kane Richardson will look to continue troubling the Indian batsman. The three Aussie fast bowlers shared seven wickets between themselves at the Wankhede Stadium.

Australia had defeated India in the five-match ODI series last year and they would love to win this series as well. On that note, here's how they are likely to line up for the 2nd ODI.

David Warner and Aaron Finch will open the innings for the visitors while Steve Smith will hold the number three position. Finch had played a lot of cricket for Gujarat Lions at this venue, which will hold him in good stead.

Making his ODI debut in this ODI series, Marnus Labuschagne would hope that he gets a chance to showcase his talents in the second ODI match.

Alex Carey will keep wickets for Australia besides batting in the middle order. He will have the back of the team's finisher Ashton Turner at number 6.

Ashton Agar will be the team's sole spin bowling all-rounder.

Ashton Turner can be the X-factor for Australia

The quartet of Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa will form the side's bowling unit.

Australia's Predicted Playing XI for the 2nd ODI vs India

Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa