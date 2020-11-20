India vs Australia 2020: List of commentators who will be on duty during the series

The Indian cricket team will soon play their first international match in almost nine months with their Australian tour kicking off next week in Sydney. The players have landed in Australia and started practicing for the vital series.

Virat Kohli and co. have fond memories of their previous tour of Australia. The Men in Blue thrashed the hosts in the ODI series, while the Indian cricket team also registered a historic win in the Test series.

Although they have slipped to the number two position in the ICC World Test Championship points table, a strong performance Down Under will guarantee India a place in the summit clash. Sony Pictures Sports Network will broadcast the entire India tour of Australia over the next two months.

🇦🇺 Today's announcement means Australia jump past India to claim 🔝 spot in the ICC World Test Championship 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Pjitqfu2pg — ICC (@ICC) November 19, 2020

The broadcasters have announced their commentary panel for this high-profile series. The viewers can enjoy the battle between the Indian cricket team and the mighty Aussies in four different languages - English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The list features former Indian World Cup-winning players Zaheer Khan and Virender Sehwag, whereas Sanjay Manjrekar also makes his return to the commentary box. Harsha Bhogle and Arjun Pandit will be the official presenters for the Indian cricket team's upcoming series.

Here's a look at the complete list of commentators for India vs. Australia 2020.

A host of former Indian cricket team stars to work as commentators for the Australian tour

To all the people who commented asking for the commentary panel 🗣️

HERE YOU GO 🤩



Watch 🇮🇳 tour of 🇦🇺 starting 27th November, 8 AM onwards 🗓️

📺 Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 3#CricketKaAsliRang #CricketWithoutBoundaries #AUSvIND #SonySports #SirfSonyParDikhega #India pic.twitter.com/UYKssqbUs6 — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) November 19, 2020

English Commentators: Nick Knight and Glenn McGrath

English & Hindi Commentators: Ajit Agarkar, Sanjay Manjrekar, Murali Kartik, Harsha Bhogle, Ajay Jadeja

Hindi Commentators: Virender Sehwag, Vijay Dahiya, Vivek Razdan, Mohammad Kaif, Zaheer Khan

Tamil Commentators: T Arasu, Sheshadri Srinivasan, R Sathish, Vidhyut Sivaramakrishna, Naveen Shaur

Telugu Commentators: Vijay Mahavadi, Gnaneshwar Rao, C Venkatesh, RJ Hemant, Illendula Ramprasad

Presenters for the series: Harsha Bhogle and Arjun Pandit

The Indian cricket team will lock horns with the home team in the first ODI match on Friday, November 27th.