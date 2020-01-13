India vs Australia 2020: Rohit Sharma 56 runs away from joining an elite club

Anuj Nitin Prabhu FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News Published Jan 13, 2020

Jan 13, 2020 IST SHARE

Rohit Sharma is just 56 runs away from becoming the third-fastest batsman to reach 9000 ODI runs

After being rested for the T20I series against Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma will be ready to go in the all-important first ODI against Australia on his home ground at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Rohit had a fantastic 2019 and now has the chance of achieving an important landmark in his career in front of his home crowd and kickstarting 2020 in some style.

Rohit is just 56 runs away from completing 9000 runs in ODI cricket. He will be the third-fastest to reach this landmark if and when he is able to do so. He is also one century away from grabbing the fourth spot for most centuries scored in the history of ODI cricket.

Rohit Sharma's career had a big turning point when then Indian captain MS Dhoni had asked him to open the innings and he had scored 83 against England at Mohali. The 2013 Champions Trophy saw him get consistent chances at the top of the order and ever since, he has gone on to become one of the finest white-ball openers to ever play the game.

He also managed to bring his white-ball opening form into Test cricket. Rohit scored three centuries which included a brilliant double-ton versus South Africa. Rohit will be hoping for an equally brilliant 2020 and will love batting against one of his favourite oppositions, the Aussies.