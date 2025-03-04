India vs Australia, 2025 Champions Trophy: India player ratings as vintage Kohli chase takes Men in Blue to final

Team India reached the final of the 2025 Champions Trophy as they beat Australia by four wickets in the first semifinal at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, March 4. It was an assured performance from Rohit Sharma and Co., who are unbeaten in the tournament so far.

Rohit lost yet another toss as Australia elected to bat first. Steve Smith led the way for the Kangaroos, taking them to an about-par 264. India were rattled by a couple of wickets inside the powerplay but paced their chase perfectly to get over the line with 11 balls to spare.

On that note, here are India's player ratings from their Champions Trophy clash against Australia.

IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy 2025: Kohli anchors chase; Shami takes 3

Bangladesh v India - ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Rohit Sharma: 5/10

Rohit chanced his luck at the crease as he was dropped twice. Despite not timing the ball in slightly challenging conditions, the Indian skipper tried to slog one across the line off Cooper Connolly to be trapped in front. He should've done better, although his cameo was important to the chase.

Shubman Gill: 3/10

Gill played a nothing shot to be dismissed as he hung his bat out and chopped one on. He took a good catch to dismiss Travis Head but should've exercised more solidity in the second innings.

Shreyas Iyer: 7.5/10

Shreyas chipped in with another valuable hand, reviving the innings after India lost two wickets inside the first eight overs. The No. 4 batter rotated strike fairly well before attempting a cut off a delivery that wasn't there for the shot. He was electric on the field.

Virat Kohli: 8.5/10

Kohli survived a drop shortly after crossing the half-century mark, but he was in his element otherwise. The superstar batter kept the singles and twos coming while finding the boundary whenever necessary. He anchored the chase and seemed set to take the team over the line before a bizarre brainfade led to him being caught in the deep.

Hardik Pandya: 7/10

Pandya lost his radar to Travis Head in the powerplay and didn't do much with the ball. Although he started his innings with a flurry of dots, he struck a few big blows to calm Indian nerves.

Axar Patel: 7/10

Axar's spell yielded the wicket of Glenn Maxwell, although he was hit for three fours and two sixes. He came in at No. 5 and played his shots to put India ahead of the asking rate.

Ravindra Jadeja: 7/10

Jadeja was one of India's more threatening bowlers as he picked up two wickets through the middle overs to put Australia in a spot of bother. He had an economy rate of just five.

KL Rahul: 8/10

Rahul came to the crease with India needing someone to steer them over the line, and he did just that. Striking two fours and as many sixes, the keeper-batter played an important knock.

Varun Chakaravarthy: 6/10

It wasn't one of Varun's better performances as he often lost his lengths. Despite that, though, he proved tough to read from the hand and conceded just 49 runs in his spell. And, of course, the spinner prised out the dangerous Travis Head.

Kuldeep Yadav: 5/10

Kuldeep didn't have his best outing as he was taken for three fours and two sixes in the eight overs he bowled. He finished without a wicket and could've perhaps bowled a bit quicker through the air.

Mohammed Shami: 8/10

Shami turned in an impressive performance even though he seemed to be struggling with his fitness. The fast bowler provided three breakthroughs, including the big one of Steve Smith.

