India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Toss result and playing XIs for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Team India will face Australia in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday, September 24. The game will be significant for both teams. While a win will see the Men in Blue clinch the series with a match in hand, the Aussies need to win to take the series into the decider.

The hosts dominated the first ODI in Mohali, winning the contest by five wickets. Experienced Pacer Mohammed Shami was superb with the ball, registering figures of 5/51. Spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin were economical and claimed one wicket each. Shardul Thakur, though, went for 78 runs.

In the batting department, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad and KL Rahul struck fine half-centuries, while under-fire Suryakumar Yadav also scored a much-needed fifty. The Men in Blue will now want the Shreyas Iyer puzzle to fall into place as well.

Today's IND vs AUS toss result

Australia have won the toss and will bowl first. Steve Smith, who is leading the team in Pat Cummins’ absence, said:

“Pretty warm, but looks a nice wicket. We fancy chasing. Dew is part of the reason.”

Australia have made a number of changes to their team. Spencer Johnson is being handed a debut.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah has been rested and Prasidh Krishna comes in in his place.

IND vs AUS - Today's match playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (c & wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna

Australia: David Warner, Matthew Short, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey (w), Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Spencer Johnson

Today's IND vs AUS pitch report

According to Sanjay Manjrekar and Brad Haddin, the surface is a consistent one. A little bit drier than the last match but hard. Expect a very high scoring game. It's going to be tough work for the quick bowlers. It's a beautiful, even surface. A lot of balls could go over the boundary.

Today's IND vs AUS match players list

India squad: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (c & wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar

Australia squad: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis (wk), Matthew Short, Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood, Glenn Maxwell, Spencer Johnson, Tanveer Sangha, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis

IND vs AUS - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Jayaraman Madanagopal, Kumar Dharmasena

TV umpire: KN Ananthapadmanabhan

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath