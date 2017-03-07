India vs Australia, 2nd Test: 5 Talking Points

India defeated Australia by 75 runs in the 2nd Test in Bangalore

@rajdeep1494 by Rajdeep Puri Top 5 / Top 10 07 Mar 2017, 16:21 IST

The Indian cricket team defeated Australia by 75 runs in the 2nd Test held at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore earlier today. Chasing 188 for victory, the Kangaroos got off a to a decent start by scoring some quick runs in the first four overs, but the Indians bounced back in spectacular fashion.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Umesh Yadav were amongst the wickets as Australia were bowled out for 112 runs, thus allowing India to level the 4 match series 1-1.

Earlier in the day, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood produced a couple of spectacular bowling performances to restrict India to 274 after they began the day at 213-4.

Extra Cover: Who said what: World reacts to India's emphatic 75-run win against Australia at Bengaluru

Here are the 5 talking points of the match

#5 Ravichandran Ashwin gets back his groove

After an average performance in the first Test and the first innings of the second Test, critics began to question Ravichandran Ashwin’s strategy and his bowling performances were under scrutiny. However, a match-winning performance in the 2nd innings of the match removed any doubt from the minds of the critics as he took a 5 wicket haul for the 25th time in his career.

Right from the very beginning of his bowling spell in the 2nd innings, Ashwin attacked the Australian batsmen with his spin and variations and was able to generate the right results. He took the important wickets of David Warner at the beginning of the innings and followed it up with wickets of Peter Handscomb, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, and Nathan Lyon to give India the victory.