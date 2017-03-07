India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 4 Stats: R Ashwin equals Harbhajan Singh and overtakes Bishen Bedi

All the numbers from the fourth day.

Ashwin took a six-wicket haul on Tuesday to help India win

Thanks to a superb bowling performance, in particular from Ravichandran Ashwin, India levelled the four-match Border-Gavaskar series 1-1 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday.

Defending 188 runs for a win, the bowlers stood up to the task and delivered a superb performance in front of an excellent crowd and ensured that heading into Ranchi, the series remained alive and kicking.

Here are the numbers from the fourth day:

5-On his way to his spell of 6 for 41 in 12.4 overs, R Ashwin equalled Bishen Singh Bedi for the most number of wickets taken by an Indian bowler in Test cricket. The off-spinner is now tied fifth on the list.

4-India’s defense of 188 runs on the fourth day of the second Test was their joint fourth lowest defense of a target in the final innings of a Test match. The lowest that they have defended was 107 in the 2004 Mumbai Test against Australia.

3-Today was the third instance when India had defended a target under 188 against Australia. The earlier instances were 107 in Mumbai in 2004 and 143 in Melbourne in 1981.

2-Ashwin’s five-wicket haul in the second innings was the 25th one in Test cricket, thereby going on-par with Harbhajan Singh for the most taken by an Indian in Test history. Only Anil Kumble(35) has more five-wicket hauls. He is also the fastest to reach the mark.

1-This is the first time ever in Test history that four bowlers have picked up a six-wicket haul in Test history. Ashwin, Josh Hazlewood, Ravindra Jadeja and Nathan Lyon each picked up a six-wicket haul in the Bengaluru Test.

7-Umesh Yadav dismissed Shaun Marsh for the 7th time on Tuesday, which is now the most number of times that he has dismissed a particular batsman in his Test career.

9- Today was the 9th instance when Ashwin dismissed David Warner during the course of his Test career.

1- En route to his spell of 6 for 41 on Tuesday, Ashwin claimed his 200th Test wicket at home and he became the fastest Indian to get to the mark in only his 30th home Test.

1-With 92 runs in the second innings, Cheteshwar Pujara now leads the pack firmly as the Number 3 batsman with the most number of runs since January 2016. He now has 1118 runs in the last 14 months.

1-The Test win in Bangalore also means that India now cannot lose their Number 1 irrespective of the result at Ranchi and Dharamshala. They are on top with 115 rating points.