India vs Australia 2nd Test – Player Ratings

Australians made a brilliant comeback in the second Test

Australia has made a terrific comeback in the second Test as they defeated India by 146 runs. Tim Paine won a tricky toss and chose to bat first on a really green wicket. The Australian batsmen put up a better show than Adelaide as they scored 326 with half-centuries from Harris, Finch and Head along with some contributions from Marsh and Paine. In reply, India put up a total of 283, thanks to the exceptional innings of 123 from their skipper Virat Kohli. In the second innings, Australia with a lead of 43, added another 243 with useful contributions from Khawaja (72 off 213) and Paine (37 off 116). India, who were set a target of 287, crumbled under pressure as they were bundled out for just 140. India will have to think about their team combination, as the plan to play four pacers didn’t quite work in their favor. Australia will look to build on this momentum and continue their comeback in the Boxing Day Test. Here are the player ratings for the Test match:

India:

1. KL Rahul – 2/10

KL Rahul had another below-par Test match with the bat. He just doesn’t seem to have the confidence while batting. Looking at his current form, Rahul might have even lost his place in the team.

2. Murali Vijay – 4/10

Murali Vijay was dismissed by Starc once again on a duck in the first innings. In the second innings, he was looking good on 20 but got bowled by a good delivery from Nathan Lyon. It isn’t sure whether he will keep his place for the next Test or not.

3. Cheteshwar Pujara – 4/10

Pujara didn’t back up his performance in Adelaide as he wasn’t at his best in the second Test. In the first innings, it looked like he was set for another big score but got strangled down leg on 24. In the second innings, he got out before getting his eye in.

4. Virat Kohli – 8.5/10

Virat Kohli was supreme in the first innings

Virat Kohli will have to face the criticism for not selecting a front-line spinner in the XI. He played one of his best Test innings in the first innings as he scored a brilliant century to help India reach their first innings total. In the second innings, he didn’t really get going as he scored just 17.

5. Ajinkya Rahane – 7/10

Ajinkya Rahane looked really good in the first innings with a well-made half-century but his dismissal came at the wrong time for India. In the second innings as well, he was looking good but didn’t capitalize on the start he got.

6. Hanuma Vihari – 6/10

Vihari looked solid with his technique as he got scores of 20 and 26 in the match. He was looking set and hence would be disappointed that he didn’t convert them into big scores. He did his job with the ball as he picked up two wickets in the first innings.

7. Rishabh Pant – 6/10

The Indian wicket-keeper couldn’t do much as he was left batting with the tail in both the innings. He played a few big shots to score 36 and 30 in the two innings and was decent behind the wickets as well.

8. Ishant Sharma – 8/10

Ishant Sharma had an excellent game with the ball. He took four wickets in the first innings and kept it tight in the second. He knocked off the tail-enders in the first innings just as they were starting to trouble India.

9. Umesh Yadav – 4/10

Umesh Yadav didn’t have a great game. Even though he picked up two wickets in the first innings, he was expensive. Same was the case in the second innings, as he was expensive once again and went wicket-less as well.

10. Mohammad Shami – 8.5/10

As usual, Mohammad Shami didn’t show up in the first innings as he went wicket-less. But when it came to the second innings, he was absolutely magnificent. He bowled one of his best spells on the fourth day after lunch, as he picked up 6-56 in no time.

11. Jasprit Bumrah – 9/10

Jasprit Bumrah was once again exceptional without much luck. He went past the bat a number of times in both the innings. He was brilliant in the game as he was economical and picked up five wickets.

