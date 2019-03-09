×
India vs Australia 2019: 3 Changes India could make for the 4th ODI

Shashwat Kumar
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.43K   //    09 Mar 2019, 17:05 IST

India succumbed to a loss at Ranchi
India succumbed to a loss at Ranchi

Australia kept the five-match ODI series against India alive with a comprehensive 32-run victory in Ranchi.

The favourable outcome ensured that the hosts didn’t take an unassailable lead while it handed Australia only their fourth ODI win since the start of 2018.

After an unsuccessful homecoming for MS Dhoni, the action now shifts to Mohali where the home side would want to wrap up the series. However, the Indians will have to make do without the services of their mercurial wicket-keeper with Dhoni being accorded a rest for the final two games.

Additionally, a few of the Indian players haven’t yet set the world on fire and hence, the hosts might be tempted to tweak things a touch to ensure a smoother route to success.

Thus, through the course of this article, we would chalk out three changes the Indians might contemplate ahead of the encounter at Mohali.

Here is a look at them:

(Rishabh Pant replacing MS Dhoni is a near certainty. Therefore, the above change hasn’t been taken into account in our list.)

#3. Play Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar has been superb this year
Bhuvneshwar has been superb this year

Bhuvneshwar Kumar started off the year in spectacular fashion and was one of the architects of India’s historic ODI series triumph in Australia and New Zealand. In Bumrah’s absence, the lad from Uttar Pradesh led the bowling attack superbly.

Thus, having played a starring role in two gruelling series, the Indians decided to afford him the luxury of a rest during the T20I engagement against Australia and the first two ODIs that followed. 

However, after a period on the sidelines, he made a return before the ODI at Ranchi. Though he didn’t feature in the 3rd game, all signs point to him returning on Sunday.

Blessed with the ability to move the ball both ways, the pacer would be a handful on the traditionally sporting pitch at Mohali. Moreover, his ability to keep things quiet at the start would go a long way in helping India establish supremacy over their Southern Hemisphere counterparts.

In addition, he would also lend some batting strength in the lower order with his propensity to come up with crucial contributions.

In the past few months, there have been whispers that Bhuvneshwar might not be the first choice seamer after all. Shami’s resurgence coupled with the extra pace he brings to the table were considered adequate to push the former out of the door.

However, the latter isn’t nearly as consistent and fails to offer the control of Bhuvneshwar. Hence, one shouldn’t be too surprised if he replaces Shami in the eleven for the 4th ODI.

Topics you might be interested in:
India vs Australia 2019 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team KL Rahul Yuzvendra Chahal Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
