×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

India vs Australia: 3 Reasons why India lost the third ODI even after Kohli's century

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
2.86K   //    09 Mar 2019, 01:14 IST

MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni

After two wins in the first two games of the series, India had their eyes on a series win as well as a #1 rank in the ODIs. However, they failed to do so, because of their sloppy work in the field and a very good effort in all departments by the Australians.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to bowl first in Ranchi. India went unchanged from last game while Australia had Jhye Richardson coming in for Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Australian openers started on a great note. After surviving a few close calls, out of form Aaron Finch got in his groove as well. Khawaja and Finch rotated the strike consistently and hit a lot of boundaries. Just when it looked like Australia will easily get to 350, India fought back in the middle overs. Despite a huge opening partnership of 193, Australia could only manage 313/5 in their 50 overs.

Indian openers failed to give the ideal start to the team. Wickets kept falling on the other end, but Virat Kohli stayed at the crease and scored with ease. First Dhoni, then Kedar Jadhav and Vijay Shankar supported Kohli but none of them could make a significant contribution. The Indian captain produced another masterclass in chasing and in the process completed his 41st ODI ton. Unfortunately, his wonderful efforts went in vain as Australia won the ODI by 32 runs.

Let’s have a look at the 3 reasons why India lost the 3rd ODI

#3 Australia's opening partnership:

Usman Khawaja
Usman Khawaja

For the last few months, Indian opening bowlers have consistently given India early breakthroughs. They haven’t allowed opposition openers to settle down and have sent them back to the pavilion for a cheap score. However, the duo of Shami and Bumrah was unable to do so today.

Despite some early blemishes, Aaron Finch managed to survive the initial burst from the Indian bowlers. Him and Khawaja made full use of the good batting conditions. They rotated the strike very well and did not let a bad ball go unpunished.

Once settled, they did not allow the Indian spinners to settle down. All three of Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, and Kedar Jadhav were put under pressure from their first over. Australian openers scored runs without much difficulty against them as they did not ball at their best.


1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
India vs Australia 2019 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
India vs Australia, 2nd T20I: 3 Reasons why India lost the high scoring encounter
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: 3 reasons why India scripted a historic win in the second ODI
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 1st ODI: 3 Reasons why Australia lost the game
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: 3 Records Virat Kohli broke during his absorbing century in second ODI
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 1st T20I: Three reasons why India lost the close encounter
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India ODI Series: 4 Reasons why India won the first ODI 
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: Important takeaways from the 3rd ODI
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: Who said What? World reacts to India losing the 3rd ODI despite Kohli century
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019: Important takeaways from the 2nd ODI
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2019, 3rd ODI: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia in India 2019
1st T20I | Sun, 24 Feb
IND 126/7 (20.0 ov)
AUS 127/7 (20.0 ov)
Australia won by 3 wickets
IND VS AUS live score
2nd T20I | Wed, 27 Feb
IND 190/4 (20.0 ov)
AUS 194/3 (19.4 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
IND VS AUS live score
1st ODI | Sat, 02 Mar
AUS 236/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 240/4 (48.2 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Tue, 05 Mar
IND 250/10 (48.2 ov)
AUS 242/10 (49.3 ov)
India won by 8 runs
IND VS AUS live score
3rd ODI | Yesterday
AUS 313/5 (50.0 ov)
IND 281/10 (48.2 ov)
Australia won by 32 runs
AUS VS IND live score
4th ODI | Tomorrow, 08:00 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
5th ODI | Wed, 13 Mar, 08:00 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
England Women in India 2019
England in West Indies 2019
Bangladesh in New Zealand 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us