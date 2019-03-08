India vs Australia, 3rd ODI : Preview and Predicted Playing XI

India aims to clinch series in Dhoni's den

Kohli's men secured an eight-run win in the nail-biting second One Day International clash to take a 2-0 lead over the visitors. Now, India will aim to secure the series whey they welcome Australia for the third ODI at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi on Friday, March 8.

Head to Head Overall Stats: Men in Blue and Aussies have clashed in 123 completed ODI games against each other, with the Aussies dominating the clash at 74-49. In 53 ODI matches played in India, the hosts are currently leading the head to head honors by securing 27 of those. While at the JSCA Stadium, both teams have clashed during Aussies October 2013 tour, which was ended without a result as rain halted Men in Blue's chase after 4.1 overs.

India

The Men in Blue are in good form in the ODIs and looks set to clinch the series at Dhoni's home ground. Meanwhile, the game is also speculated to be Captain Cool's last ODI at his own ground and skipper Kohli & Co. would love to gift him a series win.

Batting

Virat Kohli was India's standout performer in the second ODI and claimed his 40th ODI century help India reach a competitive total. Vijay Shankar once again intensified his stance for the CWC slot with a useful 41-ball 46. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan failed to provide a good start in the previous fixture and the skipper will need them to lay a strong platform in the 3rd ODI.

Bowling

The return of Bhuvaneshwar Kumar will intensify the bowling attack even further. After a good outing with the bat, Vijay Shankar continued his dominance in the bowling and took two crucial wickets. Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah were the pick of the bowlers in the 2nd ODI with figures of 3/54 and 2/29 respectively.

Expected Playing XI

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (W), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia

The visitors torrid run in the fifty over format continues as they are finding it difficult to break the jinx. Though they are giving a good challenge to the hosts, the team management will need them to rectify their mistakes and cross the line on this occasion.

Batting

The Australian skipper Aaron Finch (37) finally came good with an 83-run opening wicket stand with Usman Khawaja (38) to provide a good start and they will be expected to replicate it in upcoming clash too. Meanwhile, Glenn Maxwell has been their best batsmen in the tour so far. Peter Handscomb played a good knock in the 2nd ODI and is expected to keep his place.

Bowling

Pat Cummins was at his best in the second ODI with figures of 4 for 29 in nine overs. While Adam Zampa too snared a couple but the leggie was quite expensive with 62 runs in ten overs. Jason Behrendoff or Jhye Richardson might get a look in for the game given their workload in the past few weeks

Expected Playing XI

Aaron Finch (C), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Peter Handscomb, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins.