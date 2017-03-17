India vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 2: Stats: Jadeja takes his 8th five-wicket haul as India bounce back

India currently trail Australia by 351 runs in the first innings of the 3rd Test.

After a poor outing with the ball on the first day, the Indian cricket team bounced back on the 2nd day’s play against Australia at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi during the third Test. Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith continued from where they left off yesterday and took the attack to the Indian bowlers at the beginning of the day.

Maxwell went on to score his first ever international Test century as well after edging the ball to the boundary, however, Ravindra Jadeja dismissed him soon after that. Matthew Wade continued to take the attack to the bowlers with a brisk knock of 37 while Smith continued to score runs at the other end. Jadeja ended up with a five-wicket haul as Australia were eventually bowled out for 451.

Extra Cover: SK Play of the day: Ravindra Jadeja's presence of mind ends Australia's innings

in the 2nd innings, the Indian openers performed exceptionally well as they produced the highest opening partnership of the entire series with KL Rahul scoring his 4th half-century of the series. However, he failed to convert his knock into a hundred once again as he was dismissed to a superb delivery by Pat Cummins.

India finally ended the day with 120 runs on the board with the loss of one wicket.

Here are some interesting numbers and stats from the day’s play:

1 – This is the first Test century for Glenn Maxwell. It was also his longest ever innings in international cricket.

2 – Maxwell is only the 13th cricketer to score a hundred in all three formats, and only 2nd Australian to do so. The other 12 are: Tillakaratne Dilshan, Faf Du Plessis, Chris Gayle, Martin Guptill, KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, Mahela Jayawardene, Tamim Iqbal, Brendon Mccullum, Ahmed Shehzad, and Shane Watson.

2 – The last two times Ashwin and Jadeja conceded more than 100 runs in an innings, India won the Test.

3 – This is only the third time there were 5 50 + stands in the Australian innings. The previous two were in Chennai (1964) and Delhi (2008)

3 – Smith’s 178* is the third-highest score by an Australian in India.

4 – This is the 4th time an Indian opener (KL Rahul) has scored four fifties in a series without a century.

5 – Smith’s 178* is the 5th highest score by a visiting captain in India.

5 – Smith and Maxwell’s 191 run partnership is the 5th highest partnership against India in India.

7 – Smith is the joint seventh fastest to reach 5000 runs in Test cricket. He did so in 97 innings.

8 - 8th wicket in Test cricket for Pat Cummins. Two of his previous 7 Test victims have announced their retirement.

8 – This was the 8th five-wicket haul in Tests for Jadeja.

91 – Rahul and Vijay’s partnership was the highest opening partnership in the series so far.

130 – Previous highest score by an Australia captain in India, by Michael Clarke in Chennai in 2012-13. Smith has gone past that figure in this inns.

361 – The no. of balls Steve Smith faced in his innings. This is the joint highest for the Australian captain.

1-4: Australia's win-loss record after scoring 400-plus in first innings of Tests in India, in eight previous occasions. Two other Tests were drawn and one tied.