India vs Australia 4th ODI: 5 Talking points

Sanchit Grover FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.30K // 11 Mar 2019, 02:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

India v Australia - ODI Series: Game 4

India took on Australia at PCA, Mohali in the 4th ODI of the ongoing 5-match ODI series as Virat Kohli and company looked to seal the series. Things turned out well for India at the beginnings as the hosts posted a gigantic total of 358-9 in a bid to secure a victory over the Aussies and take a comfortable position in the 5-match ODI series.

Team India got off to a flying start as the star opening pair contributed massively as the 2 put on a mighty impressive partnership of 193 to give the fans a lot to cheer about.

The star of Indian Innings was Shikhar Dhawan who smashed a massive 143 before being bowled by Pat Cummins. With 358 on the board, not many were favouring Australia in this one. But as they say, never say never in the beautiful game of cricket, the resurgent Australia side didn't surrender to the highly rated Indian side, as the visitors fought in a way reminiscent of their iconic past.

Australia put on valiant effort as they looked to level the series and thanks to men like Usman Khwaja, Peter Handscomb and Ashton Turner, they successfully accomplished!

Australia chased down the gigantic total and won the match by 4 wickets to level the series. This victory does give both the camps a lot to work on and the fans a lot to anticipate as the decider is set to be played at Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi.

Expect fireworks as the two giants of International will battle in the decider for pride, respect and most importantly the series.

Here we discuss 5 major talking points as Australia defeated India in the 4th ODI.

#5 Ashton Turner is something Special

India v Australia - ODI Series: Game 4

When Glenn Maxwell got out for a meager 23, it seemed like team India were set to seal the series with a victory in Mohali. Little did the Indians anticipate that a certain Ashton Turner playing in his just 2nd ODI match will turn out to be Australia’s saviour and snatch the game right under the nose of the men in blue.

Advertisement

Turner batted with freedom and took the fight to team India as the ball saw the boundaries ropes quite frequently with Turner on the strike.

Turner played a majestic inning of 84 off 43 balls. The Australian struck the ball pretty sweetly as his entertaining knock comprised of six 6s.