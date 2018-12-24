×
Australia vs India 2018-19: A look at the past between the two teams at MCG

Manish Sharma
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
267   //    24 Dec 2018, 09:43 IST

England Vs Australia at the MCG
England Vs Australia at the MCG

The red ball contest between India and Australia has become one of the must-see spectacles in the cricketing world especially over the recent past, and this time it is not different either. The 2018/19 Test series down under has already produced two exciting matches with both teams registering one win each so far.

The third match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) from December 26 (boxing day). Located in Victoria, Australia, the Melbourne Cricket Ground also known as 'The G' is the most iconic cricket ground in the world with a seating capacity of slightly over one lakh.

The 165-year-old stadium has also hosted the first ever Test and ODI matches in the history of cricket.

Let's take a look at the history of India vs Australia encounters at the MCG before the boxing day Test:

MATCH RESULTS

Team India's record at the MCG is abysmal. With a winning percentage of just 16.67%, Team India has won only two Tests while losing eight Test matches in a total of 12 encounters. The last time India won at the MCG was way back in 1981. Here are the past results:

Match #01 (January 1948): Australia won by 233 runs

Match #02 (February 1948): Australia won by inns & 177 runs

Match #03 (December 1968): Australia won by inns & 4 runs

Match #04 (December 1978): India won by 222 runs

Match #05 (February 1981): India won by 59 runs

Match #06 (December 1985): Drawn

Match #07 (December 1991): Australia won by 8 wickets

Match #08 (December 1999): Australia won by 180 runs

Match #09 (December 2003): Australia won by 9 wickets

Match #10 (December 2007): Australia won by 337 runs

Match #11 (December 2011): Australia won by 122 runs

Match #12 (December 2014): Drawn

INDIVIDUAL BESTS OF CURRENT SQUAD AT THE MCG:

While Sachin Tendulkar and Anil Kumble are the highest run scorer and wicket-taker respectively, let's take a look at how the Indian players from the current squad have fared at the ground.

BATSMEN:

Most runs: Virat Kohli (234 runs)

Highest average: Ajinkya Rahane (97.50)

Highest score: Virat Kohli (169)

Most balls Faced: Virat Kohli (393)

Highest partnership: Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane (262 for the fourth wicket in 2014)

BOWLERS:

Most wickets: Umesh Yadav (12)

Best bowling figures in an innings: Mohd Shami (4/138)

Best average: Umesh Yadav (32.91)

Best strike rate: Umesh Yadav (50.2)

A happy hunting ground for run machine Kohli, the MCG is all set to host its 111th Test match. While unlike the past, this time the two teams are evenly poised against each other and it remains to be seen who will hold their nerves and come out on top on matchday.

