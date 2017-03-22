India vs Australia 2017: Bishan Singh Bedi heaps praise on Ravindra Jadeja

Bedi said that Jadeja's contribution with both bat and ball has been remarkable.

Bedi lauded Jadeja’s contribution with both bat and ball

What’s the story?

Former Indian spinning great Bishen Singh Bedi has praised recently crowned No. 1 Test bowler, Ravindra Jadeja. Bedi believes that Jadeja’s contribution to the national side’s success has been immense.

Bedi said it is difficult to compare the Saurashtra all-rounder and Ashwin, and said, “Ravindra Jadeja has grown immensely as a player. He is bowling brilliantly and his contribution with the bat has also been wonderful. He is getting closer to Ravichandran Ashwin.

“Both are performing well for the side and supporting each other. So there is no comparison between them,” as quoted from the Indian Express.

Also Read: Jadeja becomes No.1 bowler, Pujara pips Kohli in latest ICC Test rankings

When asked about the injury-gate saga involving Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell, Bedi said, “two wrongs don’t make a right.”

The context

The Indian team were handed a humiliating defeat in the first Test in Pune by the Australians. However, they bounced back in the second Test match in Bangalore to level the four-match series.

The third Test in Ranchi proved to be a highly contested affair but India had the chance to wrap things up on the final day. It was only due to some resilient batting from Peter Handscomb and Shaun Marsh that Australia were able to save the match.

Ravindra Jadeja’s bowling effort was one of the primary reasons why India were able to claw back in the series. In Bangalore, he picked up six wickets in the first innings to restrict the Aussies, after India had failed to cross the 200 mark. The Saurashtra all-rounder also picked up nine wickets at Ranchi, where the pitch was not offering much assistance to the spinners.

The heart of the matter

In the ongoing home season, Jadeja has enjoyed an impressive bowling record. He has as many as 67 wickets including four five-wicket hauls. The all-rounder was brought into the national side as a batsman who could bowl, but now he has developed into an asset with both bat and ball.

Many had expected Ravichandran Ashwin to be the one who would have Australia in their hunches, but, surprisingly, it has been Jadeja who has been doing the damage. With his variation in length, pace and turn, the 28-year-old left-arm spinner has baffled the Australian batting line-up. In fact, he even pipped Ashwin to be ranked the No. 1 bowler in Test cricket after the Ranchi Test.

What’s next?

India will be taking on Australia in the fourth and final Test in Dharamsala where the wicket, in general, assists the fast bowlers. If that is the case, Virat Kohli would depend on Jadeja to contribute with the bat and contain the Aussie batsman with his wily bowling.

Author’s Take

Jadeja has truly been very impressive and he deserves all the plaudits. With someone of the stature of Bedi also praising the southpaw, it will surely boost his confidence and motivate him to perform better.