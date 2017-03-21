Jadeja becomes No.1 bowler, Pujara pips Kohli in latest ICC Test rankings

Jadeja has become just the third Indian to become the highest ranked Test bowler in the world.

Ravindra Jadeja, one of the two pillars of the Indian spin attack in Tests, has overtaken Ravichandran Ashwin to claim the top spot in the latest ICC Test bowling rankings. In the batting charts, Cheteshwar Pujara has pipped Virat Kohli to become the highest ranked Indian, claiming the second spot just behind Australia’s Steve Smith. With his recent exploits with the ball, Jadeja has become just the third Indian after Ashwin and Bishen Singh Bedi to be the highest ranked bowler in Test cricket. He is also just a whisker away from becoming the second Indian after Ashwin to attain 900 points in the bowling rankings.

In the third Test against Australia at Ranchi, Jadeja claimed a nine-for, with figures that helped him surge past teammate Ashwin by a margin of 37 points. Sri Lanka’s Rangana Herath stays in third position, while Josh Hazlewood and James Anderson complete the top-five.

Jadeja has been in top form throughout the series against Australia, having already claimed 21 wickets in the series, the most from either side. He was tied with Ashwin at 892 points before the start of the third Test.

Cheteshwar Pujara, who scored the only century by an Indian in this series at Ranchi, has jumped from the sixth spot to the second position, going past his captain Virat Kohli in the process. Kohli, who has been in scratchy form in all three Tests, had dropped to the fourth spot before the start of the Ranchi Test, and retains the position after yet another dismal batting display. He has managed to stitch just 46 runs from three Tests at an average of 9.20.

In the all-rounders’ rankings, Shakib Al Hasan continues to be at the top, followed by Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. The next highest ranked Indian in the batting list is Ajinkya Rahane, on the 17th spot. Apart from Jadeja and Ashwin, there are no Indians in the top-20 in the bowlers’ list.

Test rankings for batsmen

No. Batsmen Ranking Points 1. Steve Smith (AUS) 941 2. Cheteshwar Pujara (IND) 861 3. Joe Root (ENG) 848 4. Virat Kohli (IND) 826 5. Kane Williamson (NZ) 823 6. Azhar Ali (PAK) 779 7. Younis Khan (PAK) 772 8. David Warner (AUS) 768 9. Hashim Amla (SA) 759 10. Quinton de Kock (SA) 758

Test rankings for bowlers

No. Bowlers Ranking Points 1. Ravindra Jadeja (IND) 899 2. Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) 862 3. Rangana Herath (SL) 854 4. Josh Hazlewood (AUS) 842 5. James Anderson (ENG) 810 6. Stuart Broad (ENG) 803 7. Dale Steyn (SA) 803 8. Kagiso Rabada (SA) 802 9. Vernon Philander (SA) 767 10. Neil Wagner (NZ) 762

Test rankings for all-rounders