India vs Australia, first Test, day 2- Stats: Steve O'Keefe decimates India in Pune

Australia and have the upper hand against India after the second day of the first Test between both these teams in Pune. The Steve Smith-led side lead the hosts by 298 runs at the end of the day’s play.

After dismissing Australia in the first over of the day, India had a forgettable day with the bat as they were dismissed for just 105. At a stage, India were 94/3 when Steve O’Keefe triggered a batting collapse as the Kohli’s men lost the next 7 wickets for 11 runs. Keefe picked up 6 wickets conceding 35 runs. In their second innings, they lost a couple of early wickets before Tea before skipper Steve Smith, along with Peter Handscomb, Matt Renshaw and Mitchell Marsh frustrated the Indian bowlers.

India have themselves to blame as they dropped the Aussie skipper thrice. Smith ended the day unbeaten on 59 while Marsh was batting on 21. Here are some of the statistical highlights from today’s play.

1- This is the first time a left-arm spinner has opened the bowling for Australia in a Test innings in India.

1- This is the first time Virat Kohli has got out for a duck in a Test match in India.

1- This is the first time India has lost 4 wickets in a span of 8 balls in Test cricket.

3- Steve O'Keefe becomes the third Australian left-arm spinner to take a 5-wicket haul in Tests in India. Ray Bright and Michael Clarke are the other two.

4/32- Umesh Yadav's 4/32 is the cheapest 4-wicket haul by an Indian pacer at home since Munaf Patel's 4/25 against England in 2006 at Mohali.

5- This is the fifth time Kohli has got out for a duck in Tests, his first since the Old Trafford Test in 2014.

6- KL Rahul scored his sixth Test fifty today.

6/35- This is Steve O’Keefe’s best bowling figures in an innings in Test cricket.

6/5- Steve O'Keefe took 6 wickets conceding 5 runs in 4.1 overs after the lunch break.

7- Number of times R Ashwin has dismissed David Warner, the most number of times the offie has dismissed a batsman. He also dismissed Ed Cowan and Alastair Cook each.

7/11- India lost their last 7 wickets for 11 runs, their worst 7-wicket collapse in Tests.

11- Steve Smith becomes the eleventh Australian to score 1000 Test runs against India. He achieved this in just his 14th innings.

21- Steve Smith scored his 21st fifty in Test cricket.

44- Number of runs added by India before losing their 3rd wicket in their 1st innings of a home Test since, the fewest since the 2009 Ahmedabad Test (31 vs Sri Lanka).

67*- Number of wickets taken by R Ashwin in this Indian season, the most by any bowler in India.

104- Virat Kohli has got out for a duck in International cricket after 104 innings. The last time he was dismissed for a duck was against England in an ODI in Cardiff in 2014.

105- This is India's second lowest total against Australia at home. 104 in the 2004 Mumbai Test is the lowest.

The last time India lost seven wickets for less than 100 runs in a home Test was against South Africa in Ahmedabad in 2008 (55/7).