India vs Australia: Predicting India's bowling attack for 1st Border Gavaskar Test match

As India prepare to take on Australia in the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy, captain Rohit Sharma will be leading the side in only the third Test since he became India captain in all three formats. Rohit has had his injury concerns ahead of this Test series, but the upcoming months could well define his legacy as an Indian captain.

India could potentially be World Test Champions and then lift the World Cup at home. However, the first immediate and big Test will be against Australia. India are without Jasprit Bumrah and the pitches are expected to be turners.

Australia have tried to keep these factors in mind in their training sessions. Indian batters have struggled against the spinners in the recent past and hence, a lot of focus will be on both the Indian spinners as well as the batters.

Here, we take a look at India’s possible bowling attack in the first Test against Australia:

Mohammed Siraj

Siraj has been a stellar performer across all format

Mohammed Siraj has taken giant strides to become one of India’s leading all-formats bowlers. He was sensational on turning tracks in Bangladesh and with his ability to get the new ball to seam and then extract reverse swing with the older ball could make him a real asset.

In the 15 Test matches that he has played so far, Mohammed Siraj has picked up 46 wickets. However, he has managed only six wickets at home. In Jasprit Bumrah’s absence, Siraj stepped up in the last series and Rohit can expect more of the same from him.

Umesh Yadav

Umesh has a superb record in home conditions

Umesh Yadav has a terrific record at home. He targets the stumps and is excellent when the ball keeps low. In 30 matches at home, Umesh has picked up 98 wickets at an average of 25.16. Nagpur is his home venue as he captains Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy and understands the conditions quite well.

He was excellent in Bangladesh and hence, the hosts could opt for him ahead of both Mohammed Shami and Jaydev Unadkat.

Ravichandran Ashwin - India's trump card

A lot of focus will be on Ashwin

Australia could have four left-handers in the top seven if Matt Renshaw is played ahead of an unfit Cameron Green. This will be music to R Ashwin’s ears as the ace off-spinner has been superb against left-handers over his career.

In the eight Tests against Australia in India, Ashwin has taken 50 wickets that include five five-wicket hauls. He will, without a doubt, be India’s biggest trump card in the upcoming series.

Australia are doing everything possible to be ready for the upcoming spin challenge. Even a net bowler who bowls like Ashwin has been signed up by the visitors.

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja is back in the mix

After an extended layoff with an injury, Ravindra Jadeja is back. He signaled his return to form by picking up seven wickets in the third innings of a Ranji Trophy match against Tamil Nadu. He is now match-fit and will be another major challenge for Australia.

Jadeja has also been one of India’s mainstays in the middle order over the last two years and his inclusion adds a lot of balance to the side. With plenty of cricket to follow, this series is the perfect opportunity for the left-armer to get back his spot as the most valuable player of the side.

Axar Patel

Axar has been irresistible at home

The Nagpur track will assist spinners and hence, India could go in with three tweakers. Axar Patel has been unbelievable in his Test career so far. Since his debut against England in 2021, Axar has terrorized visiting Test teams in India with a variation of left-arm spin.

In just eight matches so far, Axar has already picked up 47 wickets at an average of 14.29. This includes two five-wicket hauls and one 10-wicket haul. No Australian batter has played him in Tests and this makes him a threat on Indian surfaces.

