India vs Australia 2019: Rohit Sharma becomes the fastest ever to hit 350 sixes

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
News
1.20K   //    08 Mar 2019, 19:11 IST

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma, the Indian vice-captain, became the fastest to reach 350 sixes in the International cricket during the first ODI against Australia.

Rohit Sharma is always in the lethal form when it comes to limited overs cricket, ever since he was asked to open the innings. He is the only cricketer to score three double centuries in ODI cricket and four centuries in T20 Internationals.

One of the major reasons for his big scores is the six-hitting skills he possesses. He has broken the record of scoring most International sixes in a calendar year in 2017. He broke his own record in 2018 too, continuing his rich vein of form. He is the only Indian to hit 10 or more sixes an ODI twice as well. And most importantly, he clears the ropes with utmost ease.

The five match ODI series between India and Australia began last week. India won the first two ODIs. Rohit Sharma failed to score a six in either ODI and hence, he was stuck on 349 sixes in the International cricket. The third ODI between these two is being played at Ranchi. India won the toss and asked Australia to bat first.

Australian openers gave them a solid start, as Usman Khawaja went on to score his maiden century in ODI cricket. Skipper Aaron Finch missed out on a well-deserved century by seven runs. In the end, they posted 314 runs in 50 overs.

Chasing the daunting task, the Indian openers came to bat. Rohit smashed the last ball of the third over straight down the ground for a six. He thus became the fastest batsman to score 350 sixes in the International cricket. Also, he becomes the only Indian to smash 350 sixes in the International cricket after Dhoni. 

Fastest to 350 sixes in International cricket:

331 innings - Rohit Sharma

367 innings - Shahid Afridi

440 innings - Brendon McCullum

442 innings - Chris Gayle

515 innings - MS Dhoni

