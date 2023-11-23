India vs Australia T20I Series 2023: Full Schedule, Squads, Match Timings and Live-streaming Details

Following the 2023 World Cup, India will host Australia for a five-match T20I series starting on Thursday, November 23, and concluding on December 3. Vishakhapatnam, Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati, Raipur, and Bengaluru will be the host venues for the upcoming T20I series.

Suryakumar Yadav will make his debut as captain of the Indian team with Ruturaj Gaikwad serving as vice-captain for the first three games and Shreyas Iyer taking over for the remaining two.

The Indian squad sees the inclusion of Jitesh Sharma, who made his T20I debut in the Asian Games, along with KKR-star Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, and Shivam Dube. The absence of senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli is notable as they have been rested.

On the other hand, Australia, captained by Matthew Wade, features key players such as 2023 World Cup winners Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, and Adam Zampa. Notably, Aaron Hardie steps in for the rested David Warner, while Kane Richardson replaces the injured Spencer Johnson.

This series holds importance for both teams, providing them with an opportunity to fine-tune their lineups as they prepare for the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup. The matches are expected to be crucial in assessing and strengthening the teams' strategies and player combinations.

India vs Australia Head to Head in T20Is:

India and Australia have faced each other 26 times in T20 Internationals, with India winning 15 matches and Australia winning 10. In the most recent three-match T20I series in September 2022, India won with a 2-1 scoreline.

As the two teams gear up for the upcoming T20I series in November-December 2023, their head-to-head record and recent performances set the stage for an exciting and thrilling competition.

India vs Australia T20I Series 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Thursday, November 07

1st T20I - India vs Australia, Dr. Y. S. Rajashekar Reddy ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium, Vishakhapatnam, 07:00 PM

Saturday, November 09

2nd T20I - India vs Australia, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, 07:00 PM

Tuesday, November 12

3rd T20I - India vs Australia, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, 07:00 PM

Friday, November 15

4th T20I - India vs Australia, Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur, 07:00 PM

Sunday, November 17

5th T20I - India vs Australia, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 07:00 PM

India vs Australia T20I Series 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

Live-Telecast: Sports18

Live-Streaming: JioCinema

India vs Australia T20I Series 2023: Full Squads

India

Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Shreyas Iyer (vc), Ravi Bishnoi, Shivam Dube, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Avesh Khan, Ishan Kishan (wk), Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Tilak Varma

Australia

Matthew Wade (c), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa