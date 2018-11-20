×
3 landmarks Virat Kohli can reach during the Australia vs India T20I series

Satyavrat
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
116   //    20 Nov 2018, 23:43 IST

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli

India and Australia are set to meet in a T20I series which commences from 21 November. The first T20I will be played at the Gabba, Brisbane, and a lot is expected from the visiting Indian team.

Virat Kohli is making a comeback to T20I cricket in this series, after getting rested for the West Indies one in the first week of this month. Kohli has been in great form in the recent past, and he would like to continue in the same vein on Australian turf.

In this series, Kohli will be eyeing 3 landmarks which could take his career to an even higher level. Here are those records: 

#1 Most runs in T20I cricket

Kohli has 2,102 runs in T20I cricket. Currently, Martin Guptill is at the top with 2,271 runs, and Rohit Sharma is in second position with 2,207 runs. Kohli would aim to surpass both of them and become No. 1.

That said, it won't be easy for Kohli as Rohit, who is playing alongside him, will also be looking to break the record. Kohli likes challenges though, and we could well see a strong fight for the record between the two best Indian batsmen, which would ultimately benefit the Indian team.

#2 Most fours in T20I cricket

Kohli currently has has 214 fours in T20I cricket, just nine short of the all-time leader Tillakaratne Dilshan who scored 223 fours in his career. Afghanistan's Mohammad Shahzad sits at the second spot with 218 fours.

As Dilshan has retired already and Shahzad is not playing T20I cricket anytime soon, Kohli has a great opportunity to get this record under his name. 

#3 Scoring his maiden century and crossing 50 sixes in T20I cricket

Kohli has 18 fifties in T20I cricket, which is the most in this format by any player. However, he has not managed to score a century yet. His career-best knock of 90 not out also came in Australia in 2016.

In this series, Kohli would aim to go one better and hit his first T20I century. Also, he has 46 sixes in T20I and would like to complete 50 sixes. Only three Indians have gone past 50 sixes before him; if Kohli gets there, he would be fourth. 

  

Satyavrat
CONTRIBUTOR
Professional blogger
