×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

India vs Australia, Test Series 2018: Let’s see some sixes, Rishabh Pant sledges Patt Cummins

Raghav Ravichandran
ANALYST
News
821   //    10 Dec 2018, 12:34 IST

Rishabh Pant behind the stumps
Rishabh Pant behind the stumps

What’s the story?

In what was a really, close game between the hosts Australia and India where India piped the hosts to win the game by 31 runs at Adelaide to take a 1-0 lead in the series, the banter and sledging from Rishabh Pant has come into the limelight.

In the heat of the moment, as the Australians were inching closer to their target of 323 runs, Rishabh Pant’s sledging of Patt Cummins has created quite a storm on Twitter and other social media platforms.

Everyone's interest has been piqued by Rishabh Pant's sledging especially considering the fact that the Australians who are usually known for their sledging were at the receiving end of some banter coming from the young wicket-keeper.

In case you didn't know...

Australia’s sledging is a well-known fact. Every team touring Australia would have got accustomed to the sledging and war of words that would be hurled at them. But events in recent times- The Sandpaper gate scandal which left three players banned, has changed the outlook and the way the Australians operate on the field.

They seem to have mellowed down and have kept the sledging to mainly starring the batsmen down and some words here and there. It is a conscious move taken by the players of a country whose image needs cleaning post the events that shook the world of cricket recently.

The heart of the matter

Chasing a stiff target of 323 runs, Australia were 104/4 overnight coming into day five of the first Test match at Adelaide. Two outstanding, unplayable balls ended Travis Head and Shaun Marsh’s innings. That left Tim Paine to bat out the rest of the day with the tail-enders.

Tim Paine found a solid partner in Patt Cummins who farmed the strike and looked solid. Frustration was building up in the Indian ranks as the pitch was not offering much assistance for their bowlers, and Australia were slowly chipping away at the total.

To divert the attention of the batsmen, Rishabh Pant was constantly sledging from behind the stumps. With the stump mike clearly audible, everyone could hear what Rishabh Pant had to say to the likes of Patt Cummins and Tim Paine.

In one phase post lunch, when it looked like Australia would take the game away, Rishabh Pant started openly appreciating Ravi Ashwin’s deliveries, letting Patt Cummins know what to expect in the upcoming deliveries.

Advertisement

The most memorable moment in this duel between Rishabh Pant and Patt Cummins was when Rishabh Pant said,’Lets have more sixes Patty!’ when the Aussie seamer was blocking it from one end. With no bowler causing too much trouble, this was a tactic purposefully utilized by Rishabh Pant.

What’s next

It is fair to say that this is part of the beauty of Test match cricket. With the match entering the second session on day five, with bowlers and fielders tired and Australia fighting it out, it’s completely fine for Rishabh Pant to try to distract the batsmen with some sledging.

His sledging was mostly friendly banter which adds more meat to the occasion. You would ideally want the fielders around the batsmen to be chirping around and encouraging their bowler and in the process intimidate the batsman.

This sledging/banter should not cross limits. As far as it is within limits then there’s absolutely no issue whatsoever. Some chirping always keeps the batsmen on their toes and the audiences glued to the match.

Along with brilliant performances by Cheteshwar Pujara, Nathan Lyon, Ajinkya Rahane which are the highlights of this brilliant Test match, with the stump mike in focus- Rishabh Pant’s sledging especially of Patt Cummins will be spoken about for some time. 

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Pat Cummins Rishabh Pant
Raghav Ravichandran
ANALYST
Writing about the game he loves the most- cricket drew him to tie up with Sportskeeda. Over the past year or so, he has been able to write on varied topics across all formats of the game. Main focus area is writing about Cricket and the happenings around the cricket world. Always strive to provide the best quality content which manages to keep the reader engaged. Have a deep desire and passion to one day make cricket journalism my full time career. Have garnered a good readership base and would like to keep that on an upswing with my writing. After becoming a Cricket Analyst, I don't have any particular teams or clubs I support as the nature of the job is to be as neutral as possible. People reading my articles can expect them to be simply written, enjoyable and one which provides a personal touch to a particular topic/ article.
Watch: Rishabh Pant sledges Usman Khawaja in Adelaide Test
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19, 1st Test: Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Rishabh Pant or Parthiv Patel – Who should India...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19, 1st Test, day 2: Fall of...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19, 1st Test: 5 Talking Points...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19, 1st Test: Pujara's masterful...
RELATED STORY
Twitter explodes as India win the first Test against...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 1st Test - Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Conditions ripe for Rishabh Pant to succeed in Australia
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why this is India’s best opportunity to win a...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India win by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us