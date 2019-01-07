Australia vs India 2018-19: The impossible has been achieved

The all-important Test series between India and Australia is over but the storyline has changed, for the first time ever the Indian team has defeated the Aussies down under in a Test series. The best results for the Indian teams in the longest format of the game against Australia have been in 2003/04, 1985/86, and 1980/81, where they have taken the hosts to a draw. India had never tasted a Test series victory in Australia until today where they won the series 2-1.

The previous time India visited Australia we saw the birth of a new captain who was fearless and had a mentality of winning no matter what the situation was. Captain Virat Kohli dominated with the bat, he was all over the Australian's pacers but still couldn't help India win the series. This time around the story was a bit different key contributions from Pujara, Bumrah, Shami, Mayank, Pant, and Kohli amongst others has led to a series victory.

The Indian team was ready to lock horns with the Australian squad and expectation from both the teams was of an encounter that both nations would remember for ages. The first match in Adelaide saw the Indian side take a 1-0 lead as it defeated the home team by 31 runs. Pujara was named the Man of the Match for his 123 & 71 which turned out to be the difference between the two teams in the first Test.

Australian's are known for their never die attitude and this is what was seen when they came back to level the series at 1-1 by a victory of 146 runs in the second Test. Nathon Lyon contributed with a five-wicket haul, which gave him the Man of the Match award. Virat's 123 in the first innings and Shami's six-wicket haul went in vain as the rest of the team were unable to deliver.

The series was nicely poised and it was time for the third Test at the iconic MCG. The boxing day Test saw the balance of power again shift towards the visitors as India defeated the Aussies by 137 runs. India took an unassailable lead of 2-1 in the four-match Test series. Bumrah was crucial to the win as he dismantled the home teams batting lineup with six wickets in the first innings and another three in the second. Pujara added another hundred to his name in the series and Bumrah was named the MOTM.

Now, it was up to the Indian team to not give it up from a situation where the impossible seemed possible. India could not lose it from here, Australia had to win the last Test to draw the series, but they failed as the match ended as a draw. Pujara added his third hundred of the series scoring 193 and Pant scored the best of his career, as he smashed 153 runs alongside Jadeja's 81. Pujara was named the MOTM for his outstanding knock.

India had put on a massive score of 622/7 (declared) in the first innings which had almost guaranteed them the series as a defeat from that situation seemed impossible. The Australians were asked to follow on as they were bowled out for 300. India could have even won the fourth Test or there could have been a different story if the weather had not played the spoilsport.

This led to India's first ever Test series victory in Australia, India had lived up to the expectation of its people. It has achieved an away series win which it could not deliver in England. The series win was impossible without the major contribution made by Pujara, who was awarded the Man of the Series. The modern wall was the barrier the Aussies could not overcome.

The focus currently is on an Indian side led by a fearless Captain Kohli who has managed to do the impossible by defeating Australia in a Test series that too in Australia. No other Indian side has ever achieved this feat even captain cool couldn't manage to pull this off. But the modern India side seems to be fit enough to manage any feat anywhere in this world.

