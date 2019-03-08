India vs Australia: Twitter in shock after a bizarre ball-tracking fail

DRS failed yet again

Despite losing the T20I series, India is off to a great start in the ODI series by winning the first two games. It was Virat Kohli and Vijay Shankar who showed a great game in the second ODI.

Shankar's performance evoked the World Cup debate whether he should travel to England or not. With everything happening around, the third ODI between India and Australia began at Ranchi today. Indian players are wearing the army caps and are playing to pay tribute to the Indian Armed forces.

Australian captain lost the toss this time and he was asked to bat first. The Australian openers gave a solid start. Both openers scored half-centuries and it helped Australia to go past 100 runs without losing a wicket. After scoring their respective half-centuries, both of them kept finding the boundaries.

When the score was 193, Finch was given out as LBW. Australian captained decided to review the decision. But what happened next shook the cricketing world, as the ball clearly pitched on the middle but the ball tracker showed that it had pitched on the leg and crashed onto the middle stumps.

It was clearly evident that the DRS miserably failed at spotting where the ball had pitched on this occasion. This is not the first time that the DRS has been thrown out for debate as it has affected so many controversial decisions in the past. Now, this incident has added another insult to the system.

Cricketers from across the world took to Twitter and started questioning the integrity of the DRS system. Former New Zealand player Jimmy Neesham, who is always vocal on Twitter, was shocked after seeing the bizarre dismissal.

Finch LBW. Are we just gonna ignore the fact that ball tracking had it pitching in a totally different place to reality?



I saw it pitching middle, maybe even middle and off. Ball tracking had it pitching on leg.



Still out but pretty weird. #INDvsAUS — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) March 8, 2019

Former Australian opener Mark Waugh accepted that Finch was out, but questioned the system and its accuracy.

Ummm DRS. I’ve got no doubt Finchy’s LBW was out but I can’t see how on the earth that ball was hitting middle stump. Looked at best leg stump. — Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) March 8, 2019

Finch dismissal. Ball pitched on middle but ball tracking showed it to be pitching on leg stump 😂 high on weeds #INDvAUSpic.twitter.com/yx0dyZvvWp — Saurabh (@imsgshinde) March 8, 2019

I’m not saying Finch wasn’t out but I’ve just lost my unwavering faith in ball tracking. #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/KSJXqH2cXD — Peter Guley (@peteguley) March 8, 2019

What on earth has just happened with the Finch LBW? Ball tracker has the ball pitching somewhere completely different, and that sort of affects the trajectory doesn't it. Might still be out, but bizarre. #INDvAUS #Finch pic.twitter.com/fDyZR1X0p0 — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) March 8, 2019

*LBW DRS referalls till date*



Commentator: Ok here's ball tracking, let's see where did the ball pitch?



*After today's Aaron Finch dismissal, future LBW DRS referalls:



Commentator: Ok here's ball tracking, let's see where will the ball pitch? 😂😂#INDvAUS — John Vicks (@ProfAntMan) March 8, 2019