India vs Bangladesh 2017: Courtney Walsh impressed with Taskin Ahmed

Courtney Walsh thinks once Taskin gets the experience, he has the potential to reach the top.

by Neha Ravindra News 07 Feb 2017, 23:19 IST

Walsh described Taskin as ‘young and full of energy’

What’s the story?

The bowling coach of Bangladesh, Courtney Walsh, has said that he is highly impressed with Taskin Ahmed. The West Indian also praised Rubel Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman. While Taskin is in India for the one-off test match, Rubel and Mustafizur are currently playing domestic cricket at home.

The coach particularly complimented Taskin by saying, “ He is very exciting. He has pace. He is young and full of energy. He is explosive. On this day, he could be a captain’s dream. These games will give him more experience. I think once he gets the experience and confidence, with the workload he is putting in, he has the potential to reach the top.

“He is prepared to work hard. I am happy with the way he is working. He puts in everything for the team.”

In case you didn’t know...

The 21-year-old young bowler made his ODI debut against India on 17th June 2014. With his incredible pace and action, he took 5 wickets and gave away just 28 runs in the eight overs he bowled.

However, Stuart Binny’s mind-boggling spell, where he picked up six wickets in just 4.4 overs overshadowed Taskin’s performance in that match.

The heart of the matter

The Bangladesh team returned home winless from the New Zealand series but the coach stayed optimistic. He was quite impressed by the talent and teamwork put in by his side. With the one-off Test match against India, the bowling legend praised Bangladesh Cricket Board’s efforts to push for more games outside.

The coach further applauded the fast bowlers like Rubel, Mustafizur and Taskin. Taskin is one of the fast bowlers rested for the practice game against India A. Considering his performance in the limited-overs format for Bangladesh, Walsh believes that he will be a natural leader in the Test team.

What’s next?

Taskin, who has played two test matches in his career, both against New Zealand in the recent past will be raring to make a mark against India. In all probability, he will be leading the Bangladeshi attack against the hosts come February 9.

Sportskeeda take

The young fast-bowler will be playing a Test match for the first time on Indian soil. Given his good records against India in the shorter format of the game, there is a huge probability that he will trouble the Indian batsmen. The hosts, on the other hand, will be doing their homework and would be prepared to face the young gun.