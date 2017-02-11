India vs Bangladesh, 2017 Day 3 Stats: Bangladesh batsmen strike back after India's dominance in the first two sessions

Here are the important numbers from the 3rd day's play.

Rahim did extremely well to reach 81

After India ended the first day’s play on top, it looked like they were running away with the match as they continued their dominance in the first two sessions of the second day’s play as well. However, Bangladesh struck back in the final session of the day as captain Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehedi Hasan Miraz took the attack to the Indian bowlers and ended the day 365 runs behind India with four wickets in hand.

Currently unbeaten on 81, Rahim was the star of the batting line-up and was well complemented by Mehedi Hasan towards the end of the day. Earlier, it was Shakib Al Hasan who caused some trouble to the Indian bowlers with a well-crafted knock of 82.

In the bowling department, Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma were the pick of the bowlers as they constantly troubled the opposition batsmen with excellent bowling performances. Umesh picked up two wickets, while Ishant picked up one. Ravichandran Ashwin picked up the all important wicket of Shakib but was not too effective otherwise, while Ravindra Jadeja picked up one wicket too.

Here are the important numbers from the 3rd day's play:

3 – This is the third highest total by Bangladesh against India.

3000 – Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim reached 3000 Test runs today in the penultimate over of the match

5 – Mehedi Hasan is the 5th youngest batsman to register a test fifty against India

46.75 – Mushfiqur Rahim’s average against India, which is his best against any nation.

58 – This was Ashwin’s first wicket after 58 overs. The last time he bowled without taking a wicket for so many overs was back in 2013-14 when he was unable to pick up a wicket for 69 overs.

4 – Mushfiqur Rahim is now 4th on the list of the highest run-getters for Bangladesh in Tests.

7 – This is the 7th nation in which Mushfiqur has scored a half-century.

8 – Mehedi Hasan became the 8th cricketer to take a five-wicket haul and score a fifty in the same Test

77 – This score by Rahim is the highest by the captain of the visiting side in their inaugural Test in India

466 – Runs added by Shakib and Mushfiqur as a pair in Tests this year, in 2 innings. They shared a 359-run partnership in Wellington and 107-run partnership in this match.