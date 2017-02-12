India vs Bangladesh 2017,One-off Test, Day 4: 5 talking points

All-round effort from team India sets up the match for an exciting last day finish

by Tejas V Top 5 / Top 10 12 Feb 2017, 19:53 IST

Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim and off-spinner Mehedi Hasan’s gritty stand frustrated the Indian bowlers in the final session yesterday. But that wasn’t the case today. Bhuvaneshwar Kumar dismissed Hasan in the very first over and the rest of the tail didn’t offer much resistance as Bangladesh were bundled out for 388 just before lunch.

Without any doubt, India wanted to pile up as many runs as possible in only one session of Day 4. They did exactly what they set out to achieve courtesy the Indian middle order. Virat Kohli started playing his shots on the go and Cheteshwar Pujara raced to fifty with diligent strokes before India declared after setting a target of 459 for Bangladesh to chase in 4 remaining sessions.

Bangladesh ended the fourth day of the Test match on 103 for 3. Ashwin and Jadeja were amongst the wickets. India are in strong position to win the game from here. They need just 7 wickets tomorrow. However, Bangladesh will have their task cut out tomorrow on a wicket which will assist the Indian spinners.

Brief Scores: India 687/6d & 159/4d vs Bangladesh 388 & 103/3 in 35 overs at Stumps, Day 4; Bangladesh need 356 runs to win with 7 wickets remaining.

#5 Mushfiqur Rahim slams another century under pressure

Rahim will be a happy man after scoring centuries in consecutive matches

Mushfiqur Rahim will remember his time in New Zeland for two reasons. The first one is because he scored 159 in the first innings of the Test match and the second is for taking a blow to his head off Tim Southee’s bowling in second innings. Now against India, he continued his form with the bat by scoring another hundred. He brought up his 5th Test ton in 235 balls which included 13 fours and a six.

When Rahim walked into bat yesterday, Bangladesh had lost 4 wickets for just 109 runs and looked set to get dismissed for a cheap score. Rahim and all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan then built a solid partnership. The duo who were involved in a 359-run partnership against New Zealand put on 107 runs for the fifth wicket.

In the last session yesterday, Rahim along with Hasan ensured they did not lose any wicket. In the first session today, after Hasan was dismissed early, Rahim took the initiative to anchor the innings and scored a watchful century before his dismissal brought the Bangla innings to a close.