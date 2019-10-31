India vs Bangladesh 2019, 1st T20I: Why India will win the match

After whitewashing South Africa in the Test series, India will get back to white-ball cricket as they host Bangladesh for a three-match T20I series at home. Bangladesh have never beaten India in a T20I match, and the hosts will therefore start as favorites to win the series.

There are several reasons why India are expected to win the first T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. For one thing, stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma has an excellent record at this venue. He has played one T20I match at the ground, scoring 80 runs off 55 deliveries against New Zealand. Rohit has also hit two half-centuries in the IPL matches he has played here.

The team’s other opener Shikhar Dhawan will be playing at his home ground and he too slammed a knock of 80 runs versus New Zealand in the T20I match played here. Moreover, in the last edition of the IPL, Dhawan slammed three fifties while playing for Delhi Capitals in Delhi.

The team’s new players, Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube, are coming off some magnificent performances in the domestic circuit. Shreyas Iyer meanwhile is the captain of the Delhi-based franchise in IPL, and has done well for them in the recent past. Even Krunal Pandya has a marvelous record at the Feroz Shah Kotla.

India’s fast bowling unit has received praise from all the corners of the world lately, and the trio of Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed and Shardul Thakur will try to cement their places in the T20I team by proving their talent against Bangladesh. Yuzvendra Chahal has fond memories of playing at this ground as well, having bowled a tidy spell of 2/26 against New Zealand.

On the other hand, the Bangladeshi players will play their first game at this ground. Further, only a couple of players from their side have a decent amount of experience of playing in Indian conditions.

Besides, several off-field tensions are going on in Bangladesh as there is some resistance between the cricket board and the players. That's not to mention the recent ban on Shakib Al Hasan for failing to report approaches by bookmakers, which would have dented the visitors' confidence even further.

Considering all the turmoil going on with the Bangladesh side coupled with the great records enjoyed by the Indian players at Delhi, the hosts have the clear upper hand heading into the first match.