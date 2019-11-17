India vs Bangladesh 2019, 1st Test: Double-centurion Mayank Agarwal expresses gratitude to Virat Kohli

Mayank Agarwal

In-form Indian Test opener Mayank Agarwal produced yet another wonderful batting display at Indore to help India take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series against Bangladesh.

Agarwal slammed a career-best 243 off 330 balls with 28 fours and eight sixes. During the knock, Agarwal equalled Navjot Singh Sidhu’s record for most sixes in a Test innings by an Indian. He also became the second quickest player to register two double hundreds in Test cricket, needing just 12 innings to do so.

Agarwal’s maiden three-figure score also turned out to be a double century. He made 215 against South Africa at Visakhapatnam before converting his hundred at Indore into a double hundred as well.

Speaking after being named the Man of the Match, Agarwal said:

"I just hope I keep smiling. I do practice my six-hitting but not during the Tests. I do try and hit a few in domestic cricket. It's a dream come true to play for India and I'm grateful for the start I've got.”

Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s gesture to Agarwal after the opener got to 150, asking him to convert it into a double hundred, made headlines as well. Agarwal obliged and went on to complete the double century. However, Kohli wasn’t satisfied and asked the opener to go on and score a triple hundred.

On being asked about his gesture to @mayankcricket to go for his double ton, here's what @imVkohli had to say👌 pic.twitter.com/b6hGIYRrXV — BCCI (@BCCI) November 16, 2019

The 28-year-old admitted that having someone like Kohli as a leader is a big source of motivation.

Advertisement

"It's great to have somebody who motivates you. When I got my first 150, Kohli was at the non-striker's end and he said 'nothing short of 200 for you next."

The action will now shift to the Eden Gardens for the upcoming day-night Test and Agarwal revealed that the National Cricket Academy head Rahul Dravid had arranged three pink-ball sessions for the team.

"We've had three pink-ball sessions under lights, Rahul Dravid arranged those in Bangalore. Looking forward to the game now. It's going to be a landmark game for us."

Agarwal, who has amassed 740 runs this year, is the second-highest run-getter in Tests in 2019, after Australian great Steve Smith. He will be looking to make the most of his purple patch and notch up another big score when he takes the field in Kolkata.